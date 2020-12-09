Wyatt Liewer's TD was one case in point: Husker walk-ons making 'big difference' in 2020

Meanwhile, Nebraska’s 23-man walk-on class from 2019 has 18 still with the team. Lincoln North Star grad and inside linebacker Luke Reimer has already earned a scholarship while Jewett often comes up in running back conversations with coaches. The 2020 class of 22 has quickly produced former Lincoln Southeast standout Isaac Gifford as a regular on special teams and as a backup safety.

Most, like Liewer, always wanted to be Huskers and take their shot at major college football. Liewer’s father, Jamie, was a scholarship defensive tackle out of Atkinson West Holt at NU from 1988-92, and the younger Liewer wanted a similar experience borne from passion and hard work.

Liewer said his phone buzzed constantly in the days after his first career catch with support from family and friends back home. Offensive coordinator Matt Lubick called Liewer’s score “probably my favorite play of the year” for the blocking that set it up. Receiver Wan’Dale Robinson — himself a former highly-rated recruit — nearly drew a penalty in his zeal to run onto the field and celebrate the walk-on’s touchdown.

If his journey inspires others, Liewer said, he’s all for it. This isn’t what he expected, but it is what he and so many others behind the scenes have been grinding for.