Wyatt Liewer's TD was one case in point: Husker walk-ons making 'big difference' in 2020

Game days haven’t always been so fun for Wyatt Liewer.
This was before Liewer scored his first Nebraska touchdown and sent his hometown of O’Neill into a tizzy last weekend. Before most Husker fans and national broadcasters alike learned his last name was pronounced LEE-VER and didn’t rhyme with “sewer.”
Back in the fall of 2018, Liewer was one of about 20 freshman walk-ons just thrilled to be on the team under new coach Scott Frost. And on Saturday mornings before kickoffs, they were the ones getting in extra weightlifting sessions while older Huskers prepared to play.
“There were some hard-working dudes in there,” Liewer said this week.
Many of them — now redshirt sophomore walk-ons — made noticeable contributions in Nebraska’s 37-27 win at Purdue last weekend. Liewer’s 10-yard catch-and-run on a screen to the right sideline was a key sequence before halftime. York grad and linebacker Simon Otte recovered a blocked punt at the Purdue 1-yard line early in the game. Long snappers Cade Mueller (punts, from Gretna) and Cameron Pieper (field goals and extra points, Lincoln Southwest) continued their flawless campaigns too.
Frost expanded the walk-on operation when he arrived in Lincoln and has stacked three classes of about 20 players each. The investment — always important behind the scenes as coaches aim to maximize practice reps — is becoming more obvious in games.
“We knew our walk-on program would take a while to help us,” Frost said. “Those guys typically don't come in and play as freshmen but if you take the time developing them they’re going to help and in Year 3 I think you're starting to see a lot of those guys contribute.”
Roughly half of the 2018 walk-on class is no longer on the roster for various reasons, whether transferring to smaller schools or deciding against being practice fodder. Six have appeared in games this year, with Millard West grad Brody Belt (kickoff returns) and Yutan product Colton Feist (defensive lineman who has traveled each week) joining Liewer, Otte, Mueller and Pieper.
Other walk-ons are seeing game-day roles as well. South Dakota graduate transfer Levi Falck blocked the punt against Purdue and the receiver’s 12 catches are third most on the roster this year. Oliver Martin, who transferred from both Michigan and Iowa, has three grabs for 37 yards and been back on punt returns. Redshirt freshman running back and Elkhorn South grad Cooper Jewett made his NU debut last weekend, recording a 2-yard carry to begin the drive that ended with Liewer’s touchdown.
“(It shows) that we can make a big difference in games,” Liewer said.
Walk-on classes under former NU coach Mike Riley were about half the size of Frost’s, with few holdovers on the current roster. Of the original nine-man group from 2016, only reserve receiver Ty Chaffin (Burwell) remains. The 11-man 2017 class still has four representatives, most notably junior receiver/captain Kade Warner (Scottsdale, Arizona) and offensive lineman Trent Hixson (Omaha Skutt) who are now on scholarship.
Meanwhile, Nebraska’s 23-man walk-on class from 2019 has 18 still with the team. Lincoln North Star grad and inside linebacker Luke Reimer has already earned a scholarship while Jewett often comes up in running back conversations with coaches. The 2020 class of 22 has quickly produced former Lincoln Southeast standout Isaac Gifford as a regular on special teams and as a backup safety.
Most, like Liewer, always wanted to be Huskers and take their shot at major college football. Liewer’s father, Jamie, was a scholarship defensive tackle out of Atkinson West Holt at NU from 1988-92, and the younger Liewer wanted a similar experience borne from passion and hard work.
Liewer said his phone buzzed constantly in the days after his first career catch with support from family and friends back home. Offensive coordinator Matt Lubick called Liewer’s score “probably my favorite play of the year” for the blocking that set it up. Receiver Wan’Dale Robinson — himself a former highly-rated recruit — nearly drew a penalty in his zeal to run onto the field and celebrate the walk-on’s touchdown.
If his journey inspires others, Liewer said, he’s all for it. This isn’t what he expected, but it is what he and so many others behind the scenes have been grinding for.
“The work I put in this summer and having a good fall camp to help get me where I am, just taking strides in blocking and other things helped me get to where I am now,” Liewer said. “I’m just trying to do anything I can to help the team.”
Nebraska football's 2020 in-state walk-on class
evan.bland@owh.com, 402-444-1201, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics.