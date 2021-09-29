'You can't waste' possessions in the Big Ten. So how do Scott Frost, Huskers fix first-quarter woes?

“I want to see them come off the line and rip it,” Frost said. “Strike people and run. Create some seams for the running backs to go through. Right now, I would rather have them miss doing that then get on guys and not move anybody. I do not want to see running backs take the ball and have a wall of people in front of them. We need some crease runs. That is going to open up a lot.”

Frost didn’t experience many punchless first quarters before he came to Nebraska. His 2013 offense at Oregon averaged 13.2 points in the first quarter, and his 2017 Central Florida attack averaged 11.8 points. Frost’s formula at both schools involved staking a quick lead with an aggressive, big-play offense, then unleashing an equally aggressive defense to force an early turnover. It’s an analytically-sound approach — 14-point first quarter leads are a bear to overcome — if an offense can do it. Nebraska hasn’t been able to pull it off since 2018, so he’s moved to a game management style that prioritizes scoring last in the second quarter and first in the third quarter — preferably on the possessions that sandwich halftime — as a way of flipping the game in NU’s favor.

Some of Nebraska’s best stuff, so to speak, seems more tailored as a counterpunch than a strong opening jab. It reflects the reality of the Big Ten, where defenses have an iron jaw and fights go all 12 rounds.