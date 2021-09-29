'You can't waste' possessions in the Big Ten. So how do Scott Frost, Huskers fix first-quarter woes?

LINCOLN — The highlight of Nebraska’s 2020 football season arguably came in its first two minutes at Ohio State.
A nine-yard Adrian Martinez pass to Jack Stoll. A nine-yard Martinez run. A 47-yard run from Luke McCaffrey as a tailback. A ten-yard touchdown run for Martinez, who stomped into the end zone. Boom! A perfect opening shot.
The Huskers haven’t done that yet in 2021. No opening-drive touchdowns in five games. No first-quarter touchdowns at all against four FBS opponents. Just 10 total points in 75 minutes spanning five first quarters. Just a career-long Connor Culp field goal at Oklahoma against FBS foes. Those 0.8 points per first quarter against FBS teams ranks 121st nationally and 13th in the Big Ten, and there’s barely any recent Husker precedent for it. Last year’s NU team averaged 5.1 points in the first quarter. The 2019 offense averaged a touchdown.
There hasn’t been a Husker first-quarter attack trending this poorly since 2004, Bill Callahan’s first year, when Nebraska averaged 2.7 points per first quarter against FBS foes. Callahan’s 2005 offense (4.5 points), wasn’t much better, but both teams were in the midst of a significant philosophical shift away from Frank Solich’s option attack and toward Callahan’s complex West Coast Offense. Nebraska’s 2021 offense features no such issue. It has a fourth-year starting quarterback and what coach Scott Frost has termed his deepest group of receivers and skill players.
So what gives?
“That is something we are figuring out and something that needs to be fixed,” quarterback Adrian Martinez said.
“I wish that was already fixed,” offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said one day. None had specific fixes to offer.
Frost did by way of anecdote.
“You can’t start a drive off with a quick pass and get sacked,” Frost said, referring to NU’s opening offensive play at Michigan State. “Things like that.”
Things like penalties, too. NU managed a field goal at OU on a drive where it committed five offensive penalties, but couldn’t overcome two false start penalties on its second drive at Michigan State that reached the Spartan 40 before the penalties, which prompted Frost to berate his linemen after the drive ended.
“Those things kill drives and when you are in one-score game, one more score on any of those drives matters,” Frost said.
Like any program, Nebraska scripts its first couple drives with its “best stuff,” Lubick said, while taking into account situational issues like third-and-long and bad field position. NU’s opening drive against Fordham, for example, had a third-and-18 that the Huskers converted with a Martinez run. The drive ended a few plays later.
Against Illinois, NU had to change plans because it prepared more for a 3-4 look and instead got a four-man front with linemen deployed over the guards and outside the tackles. Oklahoma and Michigan State often used similar fronts. Lubick, which downplayed Illinois’ defensive approach as a factor in Nebraska’s struggles, said he hasn’t seen too many tricky wrinkles since then.
“They’ll give you some tweaks, they’ll give you some blitzes… but as far as dramatic changes, there’s usually not a ton,” Lubick said. “Because when you make a lot of dramatic changes to affect someone else, you’re also affecting what you do. You want to be good at what you do. And most of the defenses we play are pretty good at what they do. We’re not going to make dramatic changes but they will do stuff if they think there’s a weakness.”
Nebraska’s inability to bust big first-quarter runs is one weakness.
On 54 first-quarter carries — this includes Martinez sacks and scrambles — Nebraska has gained 186 yards. That 3.44-yard average mirrors NU’s anemic run game in 2017, which averaged 3.43 yards per carry in the first quarter. Frost’s first offense in Lincoln doubled that figure — 7.03 yard per carry — in the first quarter. Last season, the Huskers averaged 5.35 yards per first carry tote.
Frost spent Monday working with the offensive line to play with more of a “nasty” attitude and generate more push on opposing defensive fronts.
“I want to see them come off the line and rip it,” Frost said. “Strike people and run. Create some seams for the running backs to go through. Right now, I would rather have them miss doing that then get on guys and not move anybody. I do not want to see running backs take the ball and have a wall of people in front of them. We need some crease runs. That is going to open up a lot.”
Frost didn’t experience many punchless first quarters before he came to Nebraska. His 2013 offense at Oregon averaged 13.2 points in the first quarter, and his 2017 Central Florida attack averaged 11.8 points. Frost’s formula at both schools involved staking a quick lead with an aggressive, big-play offense, then unleashing an equally aggressive defense to force an early turnover. It’s an analytically-sound approach — 14-point first quarter leads are a bear to overcome — if an offense can do it. Nebraska hasn’t been able to pull it off since 2018, so he’s moved to a game management style that prioritizes scoring last in the second quarter and first in the third quarter — preferably on the possessions that sandwich halftime — as a way of flipping the game in NU’s favor.
Some of Nebraska’s best stuff, so to speak, seems more tailored as a counterpunch than a strong opening jab. It reflects the reality of the Big Ten, where defenses have an iron jaw and fights go all 12 rounds.
“I have coached in a couple of leagues where there’s 60-50 games,” Frost said. “That’s not the Big Ten. The Big Ten you’re going to win 23-20 and 31-24 and 17-6. Possessions matter and you can’t waste them.”
