Zac Taylor, Cincinnati Bengals are headed to the Super Bowl

Zac Taylor is headed to the Super Bowl, becoming the first former Husker to reach the NFL championship as a head coach.

The former quarterback's Cincinnati Bengals beat the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in overtime in Sunday's AFC championship.

Taylor began his career with Cincinnati in 2019, becoming the fifth former Husker — and first since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970 — to serve as an NFL coach. Despite needing only three seasons to reach the title game, Taylor's road to the Super Bowl hasn't been easy.

The Bengals struggled in his first season, starting 0-11 for the first time in franchise history. They finished 2-14, tied for a franchise worst.

But there was a silver lining: Cincinnati secured the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2020, and the Bengals selected LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

In Taylor's second season, the Bengals doubled their win total, finishing 4-11-1. But Cincinnati lost Burrow 10 games into the season after he tore his ACL and MCL, and the Bengals were again eliminated from playoff contention, extending their postseason drought to five years.