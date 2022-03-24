Zavier Betts' future unclear with Nebraska football

One of Nebraska’s most dynamic playmakers is no longer part of the program.

Huskers coach Scott Frost said Thursday that third-year receiver and Bellevue West graduate Zavier Betts is not practicing and his future with NU is unclear. He declined to get into specifics, repeatedly saying the speedy 6-foot-2, 200-pounder is “not a member of the team right now.” Betts was the second-highest rated recruit in the team’s 2020 class.

Does he anticipate Betts may return?

“Doesn’t matter,” Frost said. “Right now he’s not a member of the team.”

Betts had been the second-leading returning receiver for Nebraska after making 20 catches for 286 yards last season. He also had three carries – primarily on sweeps – for 109 yards and a touchdown.

Receivers coach Mickey Joseph didn’t mention Betts on Tuesday during his media availability but did earlier in March. At the time, Joseph said Betts’ best football appeared to be ahead of him.

“Zavier's grown up a lot, he's matured a lot,” Joseph said. “Zavier, you know, was an immature kid when I first got here. But now, he's grown up. He's starting to ask questions. He's starting to understand why he's here at Nebraska.”

Joseph also said there’s an added challenge to being an in-state player on the hometown team. His next step, the coach said, was being more consistent.

“I just look at the film from last year,” Joseph said. “He shows up one week, the next week he doesn't show up. So now my goal is to get him to be consistent so that he shows up every week, and he's going to give you 100 percent every week. He's got to believe in himself.”​

