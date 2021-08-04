Zavier Betts hopes to live up to high praise coming from Husker teammates

LINCOLN — Zavier Betts hears all about his unlimited potential and whether the freshman receiver from Bellevue West can fully tap it.

Husker safety Deontai Williams said at Big Ten media days that Betts “runs like a deer.” Then last week quarterback Adrian Martinez said Betts is “getting ahold” of his talent with a summer full of hard work.

Betts pays closer attention to those comments than the ones from outside the program that may have “emotions” or “biases” attached to them.

“That’s probably the best way for me to hear it,” Betts said of his teammates. “Because I like the positive feedback, knowing that I’m doing better, and they see that and they’re acknowledging it, makes me feel good. I want to play harder and play better for them.”

The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder had 12 catches for 131 yards and a touchdown in 2020, while still learning the playbook during a COVID-altered offseason.

“This year I definitely know my stuff compared to last year when I didn’t know anything and I had to ask questions just about every play,” Betts said.