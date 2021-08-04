Zavier Betts hopes to live up to high praise coming from Husker teammates

LINCOLN — Zavier Betts hears all about his unlimited potential and whether the freshman receiver from Bellevue West can fully tap it.
Husker safety Deontai Williams said at Big Ten media days that Betts “runs like a deer.” Then last week quarterback Adrian Martinez said Betts is “getting ahold” of his talent with a summer full of hard work.
Betts pays closer attention to those comments than the ones from outside the program that may have “emotions” or “biases” attached to them.
“That’s probably the best way for me to hear it,” Betts said of his teammates. “Because I like the positive feedback, knowing that I’m doing better, and they see that and they’re acknowledging it, makes me feel good. I want to play harder and play better for them.”
The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder had 12 catches for 131 yards and a touchdown in 2020, while still learning the playbook during a COVID-altered offseason.
“This year I definitely know my stuff compared to last year when I didn’t know anything and I had to ask questions just about every play,” Betts said.
He’s also experienced a surge in motivation from spring camp, when he didn’t practice as well as he wanted. Conversations with his father, Zevin, straightened him out over the summer. Zevin saw little details in Zavier’s route running that didn’t look right, and told him so.
“My desire to get better has grown a lot since the spring,” Betts said. “In the spring it was there, but it wasn’t as big or as deep as it should have been, and over the summer I found ways to improve that.”
Betts is a part of a receiver corps that offensive coordinator/position coach Matt Lubick declared much deeper than last season. Lubick said NU can go “three deep” at each of the X, Y and Z positions. The deeper NU’s receiver rotation can be, the less wear and tear on the legs of the Huskers’ top receivers.
“We’re mixing and matching different lineups, and we’ve got a lot of competition, which is making everybody better,” Lubick said. “If we can play more guys, we’ll play more guys.”
Betts anticipates the receivers will surprise opponents.
“With the amount of speed and depth we have in our room, and the amount of guys who want to play and are learning to play, it’s going to be awesome,” Betts said.
