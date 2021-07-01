Former Nebraska A.D. Bill Moos to receive nearly $3 million in exit agreement

Former Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos will receive nearly $3 million as part of an exit agreement made public Thursday afternoon.

Moos — whose last official day was Wednesday, the end of NU’s fiscal year — will receive $1,772,044 of that payment on or before July 31, per the agreement. The other $1.2 million will be paid before the end of January 2022, totaling $2,972,044.

The agreement states there will be no further money owed Moos beyond that other than any accrued vacation or floating holiday pay he might be due.

Moos will not have to pay a $500,000 buyout for leaving Nebraska before the end of his original five-year contract that was set to expire at the end of December 2022 because he is retiring and not taking another job. He would have been paid $1.25 million had he completed the contract — something he had repeatedly said he intended to do before abruptly announcing his retirement last week.

The payments break down as follows:

» $575,000 for remaining base salary he would have earned during the 2021 calendar year had he remained employed.

» $1 million in prorated, deferred compensation.