Former Nebraska A.D. Bill Moos to receive nearly $3 million in exit agreement

Former Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos will receive nearly $3 million as part of an exit agreement made public Thursday afternoon.
Moos — whose last official day was Wednesday, the end of NU’s fiscal year — will receive $1,772,044 of that payment on or before July 31, per the agreement. The other $1.2 million will be paid before the end of January 2022, totaling $2,972,044.
The agreement states there will be no further money owed Moos beyond that other than any accrued vacation or floating holiday pay he might be due.
Moos will not have to pay a $500,000 buyout for leaving Nebraska before the end of his original five-year contract that was set to expire at the end of December 2022 because he is retiring and not taking another job. He would have been paid $1.25 million had he completed the contract — something he had repeatedly said he intended to do before abruptly announcing his retirement last week.
The payments break down as follows:
» $575,000 for remaining base salary he would have earned during the 2021 calendar year had he remained employed.
» $1 million in prorated, deferred compensation.
» $59,544 to cover estimated health insurance and retirement contributions he would have received during the remainder of 2021 and during the 2022 calendar year.
» $137,500 as an academic performance bonus.
» $1.2 million, which would have been his base salary in 2022 with Nebraska.
The agreement also says that by accepting the payments, Moos waives any claims for additional compensation from the university that might include bonuses, incentives or damages.
Nebraska’s search for its next athletic director is ongoing. University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green told The World-Herald this week he anticipated hiring Moos’ replacement in “a matter of weeks” and no later than the end of July.
Nebraska’s run of buyouts continues. A 2020 study by Athletic Director U revealed no school in the country spent more money paying off football and men’s basketball coaches since 2005 than the Huskers, who doled out nearly $28 million overall. The school also paid off fired ADs Steve Pederson ($2.2 million) and Shawn Eichorst ($1.7 million) during that span.
