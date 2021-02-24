From Estonia to Nebraska, the Ilves sisters lead Huskers into Big Ten championships

FAST-US — an agency that helps international athletes connect with college coaches in the U.S. — noticed Johanna’s success and offered to help.

“I wanted to go to the U.S. because back home it's a lot harder to connect university studies and sports,” Johanna said.

Universities in Estonia host classes from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., leaving little time for practice, Johanna said. They also don’t provide scholarships, so many students have to get jobs.

“I knew that I didn't want to work, I just wanted to study and to do track because track is what I'm most passionate about,” she said.

The sisters' mother, Anu, was forced to quit track until after graduation because it was too difficult to balance track and her school work. Her two oldest daughters didn’t want to be forced into giving up their passion, so they pursued track in the U.S.

“The system here is perfect for combining track and school,” Johanna said. “I wouldn't even see and imagine myself being back home and struggling, as I see some of my good friends struggling right now.”

Nebraska assistant coach T.J. Pierce was one of the first to contact Johanna after she sent out her FAST-US profile.