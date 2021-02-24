From Estonia to Nebraska, the Ilves sisters lead Huskers into Big Ten championships

LINCOLN — At 6 years old Johanna Ilves marched right up to the local track coach in Koeru, Estonia, and told him she was ready to compete.
She had been training with her mother, a 1997 Estonian long jump champion, on the homemade runway at their family farm and was itching for more.
The coach told her she was too young.
“Then the same summer after my first grade, I was competing against two years or four years older girls than me and I beat them,” Johanna said. “And then the coach came to me and asked me to come to practice.”
That coach was the first to recognize Johanna’s potential, but wasn’t the last.
A few years later her younger sister, Lishanna Ilves, also began to compete.
Johanna and Lishanna have now traded the green rolling hills of Estonia for the green corn fields of Nebraska.
Johanna is a junior combined events athlete and holds the second-best pentathlon score in the Big Ten. Lishanna, a freshman jumper, leads the Big Ten and is ranked No. 13 in the country in long jump.
At her first meet as a Husker — the Larry Wieczorek Invitational on Jan. 22-23 — Lishanna recorded her personal-best long jump of 20 feet, 9 inches.
“At first I was really stressed because it was my first meet and I wanted to jump well,” Lishanna said. “But then during the competition, I found peace in myself.”
She said her ability to find peace in the chaos around her comes from years of track experience.
“After the competition I was really happy and coach was … I would say proud because it was my first meet and I did really well,” she said. “It was a good start I would say. Gave me a lot of confidence.”
Lishanna’s “good start” continued as she won long jump in all three of the meets she competed in. Next, she will compete for a conference title and a chance to qualify for the NCAA championships at the Big Ten indoor championships starting Thursday.
* * *
After graduating middle school (ninth grade in Estonia), Johanna moved to Rakvere, about 45 minutes away from her family’s farm, to live with her uncle and train with a new track coach. Lishanna joined her the following year, and because Johanna was 18, they lived together in their own apartment.
“We had to be pretty independent back then,” Johanna said. “We had to cook and clean and do everything by ourselves because our parents still lived on the farm."
While in high school, Johanna won the 60-meter hurdles at the Indoor Estonian Junior Championships and the 100-meter hurdles at the Estonian Junior Championships.
FAST-US — an agency that helps international athletes connect with college coaches in the U.S. — noticed Johanna’s success and offered to help.
“I wanted to go to the U.S. because back home it's a lot harder to connect university studies and sports,” Johanna said.
Universities in Estonia host classes from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., leaving little time for practice, Johanna said. They also don’t provide scholarships, so many students have to get jobs.
“I knew that I didn't want to work, I just wanted to study and to do track because track is what I'm most passionate about,” she said.
The sisters' mother, Anu, was forced to quit track until after graduation because it was too difficult to balance track and her school work. Her two oldest daughters didn’t want to be forced into giving up their passion, so they pursued track in the U.S.
“The system here is perfect for combining track and school,” Johanna said. “I wouldn't even see and imagine myself being back home and struggling, as I see some of my good friends struggling right now.”
Nebraska assistant coach T.J. Pierce was one of the first to contact Johanna after she sent out her FAST-US profile.
“(Pierce) was always really passionate about what he's doing and he still is,” Johanna said. “The main thing for me was I wanted the coach to care about me as a person, not as someone who scores points.”
Pierce flew to Estonia to watch Johanna compete and she was sold on being a Husker.
Nebraska also appealed to her and her family because it’s an agriculture state and would allow Johanna to major in agribusiness.
“We figured it's a really good idea to come here and pick a major that would help me in the future after I'm done with track, and also run track and get better in what I'm doing,” Johanna said.
After retiring from track, Johanna plans to return to the Ilves family farm near Koeru, Estonia. They organically grow rye, oat, barley and a little wheat and rapeseed . Their land is also home to roughly 100 Limousin cattle and a few horses.
Lishanna’s path to Lincoln was a little less certain.
She took a gap year after high school and was an assistant middle school art teacher at her alma mater until she decided to commit to track at Nebraska.
“I find it interesting, I like to do it, and I enjoy doing it,” Lishanna said.
She said she came to Nebraska partly because her sister is a “huge role model” to her, but mostly because of head coach Gary Pepin’s track record and experience.
Lishanna won the indoor and outdoor long jump at the 2020 Estonian U23 Championships. She jumped 19-10¾ in the indoor competition and 20-10½ outdoors. At Nebraska, she has extended her indoor long jump PR by one foot.
Johanna recorded her own PR this season of 19-8 at the Larry Wieczorek Invitational, earning her fourth place. She tied her mother’s personal record too.
“When I jumped that, she told me, ‘Next meet you need to beat that,’” Johanna said.
But before she could, she suffered a season-ending ACL injury.
“I'm so ready to get back on the track and jump again,” she said.
* * *
When Johanna first arrived in the U.S., she had to deal with the language barrier while navigating college life and competing in track. And she had to do it all by herself.
“I feel like I had a pretty good culture shock,” Johanna said. “But after a few months, I settled in and everything started going better.”
Lishanna had her sister to walk her to and from her classes and show her the ropes of track in the Big Ten. She was able to live with her older sister during her first semester and get acclimated to a completely new culture.
“America is a completely different country," Lishanna said. "Compared to Estonia it’s way bigger, everything's so big."
Lishanna also had help from Ieva Turke, a senior jumper from Tukums, Latvia, who is Johanna's roommate and is in Lishanna's training group.
Turke earned first place in triple Jump in all four of her meets this season and leads the Big Ten in the event. She is also ranked fourth in long jump in the Big Ten, one spot behind teammate Darby Thomas.
Latvia and Estonia share a northern border and have similar cultures, said Johanna, whose favorite American food now is the peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
“For me, it was a lot easier to connect with (Turke) than with other people here," Johanna said, "because we have the same kinds of foods back home that we like and tiny details that we both understand that are not common here, but are back home in Eastern Europe."
* * *
In Nebraska, Lishanna and Johanna take care of each other.
“I started feeling home here when my sister came here, then I felt like I'm almost home because she's here,” Johanna said. “I've been living with her, just with her, in the past and that felt like home when she came here.”
The sisters learned how to cook, clean, pay bills, be independent and look out for each other when they lived together in high school. All of these traits have continued to be important.
“She's my best friend,” Lishanna said. “She's always really positive and funny and she takes good care of me and I try to be the same for her.”
Johanna and Lishanna always support one another, whether at home or on the track.
“We know how to handle situations when, for example, I'm not doing that good, then she knows how to get me back on track,” Johanna said. “It's actually really helpful because she can understand me without me saying anything, which is a huge bonus. We share everything and she knows me maybe better than I do myself.”