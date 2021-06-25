Garrett Klassy takes over as Nebraska's interim athletic director

As Nebraska announced Bill Moos was retiring as athletic director Friday, the school also named his temporary replacement.

Garrett Klassy will serve as the interim athletic director, UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green revealed in a statement Friday morning. Klassy — who graduated from Wisconsin in 1998 — arrived at Nebraska nearly two years ago as NU’s senior deputy A.D. for external operations.

“Garrett has great respect within the department and our university, and I know will provide steady leadership during this period,” Green said in the release.

One of Moos' most trusted deputies, Klassy officially has been overseeing an array of programs within the athletic department — including sports performance, which consists of strength and conditioning, nutrition, sports psychology, analytics, athletic medicine and the Nebraska Athletic Performance Lab. He also leads ticketing, development, marketing, licensing, communications, creative media and HuskerVision.

Klassy helped spearhead the school’s transition of its radio and multimedia rights from an outside vendor, Learfield/IMG, to an in-house operation that officially debuts next week.