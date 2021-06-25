Garrett Klassy takes over as Nebraska's interim athletic director

As Nebraska announced Bill Moos was retiring as athletic director Friday, the school also named his temporary replacement.
Garrett Klassy will serve as the interim athletic director, UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green revealed in a statement Friday morning. Klassy — who graduated from Wisconsin in 1998 — arrived at Nebraska nearly two years ago as NU’s senior deputy A.D. for external operations.
“Garrett has great respect within the department and our university, and I know will provide steady leadership during this period,” Green said in the release.
One of Moos' most trusted deputies, Klassy officially has been overseeing an array of programs within the athletic department — including sports performance, which consists of strength and conditioning, nutrition, sports psychology, analytics, athletic medicine and the Nebraska Athletic Performance Lab. He also leads ticketing, development, marketing, licensing, communications, creative media and HuskerVision.
Klassy helped spearhead the school’s transition of its radio and multimedia rights from an outside vendor, Learfield/IMG, to an in-house operation that officially debuts next week.
Appearing on an in-house podcast last week, Klassy said the bulk of his efforts at Nebraska have been focused on preparing the department for looming changes for Name, Image and Likeness — which will allow college athletes to profit from their notoriety .
“If you aren’t all in, you’re probably going to be a little bit of a dinosaur and become extinct because this is where it’s headed,” Klassy said. “And we need to be prepared for it.”
Klassy previously had been athletic director at Illinois-Chicago for two years. He was an associate A.D. at George Washington University (2013-17) before that, overseeing all aspects of external operations.
Klassy had a stint at Oregon from 2005-13, when he worked with Moos and got to know then-assistant football coach Scott Frost. Klassy worked in ticket sales at the time and became assistant A.D. for development, including leadership of a fund for athletes.
Before that, Klassy was an assistant director of ticket operations at Alabama (2001-05) and director of ticket operations at Tulane (2000-01).
Nebraska’s appointment of Klassy as interim A.D. is quicker than after previous A.D. Shawn Eichorst was fired in September 2017. The school needed five days before it tapped Dave Rimington as the interim leader of the department. Rimington held the position for 19 days before NU hired Moos.
