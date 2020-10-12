Group of minority Huskers says NU is making progress, but more needs to be done

LINCOLN — More than 100 people gathered in front the east entrance to Memorial Stadium last month.
It was a rally like many since this summer: a public statement that Black people are not treated equally and how institutions in power — including the Husker athletic department — should address racial justice.
The students, athletes, coaches and athletic department employees got together at the request of the Minority Student-Athlete Collective, a group of 25 Husker student-athletes responsible for a letter to the athletic department published on social media in early August.
The rally, said Michael Knowles — a senior on NU’s track team — was meant to move things forward.
“Sometimes the best time and the most purest form of talking about a situation like this is really taking it into your own hands and talking about it, having a conversation, having a moment where we’re really talking about it and really trying to get towards a point.”
The group of student-athletes is requesting, among other things, that more people of color serve as senior administrators, coaches, psychologists and in “positions within their respective departments that have hiring power.” The group’s goal, according to the letter, is to shrink the person-of-color representation gap between student-athletes and staff.
Approximately 62% of the student-athletes at Nebraska are white while the other 38% classify as something other than white, according to university data. There are 289 staff members in the NU athletic department, and nearly 88% are white.
“We’re not as comfortable speaking out on certain issues if there aren’t people who look like us that are represented in our administration,” said Taylor Johnson, a member of the track team .
Johnson said the group, which formed in June in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers, began to see other student-athlete groups — like Texas and Pac-12 schools — release demands of their athletic departments. And they decided to do the same.
“We have had the opportunity to meet with members of the Minority Student-Athlete Collective throughout the summer and have had productive meetings, with very open and honest dialogue,” Athletic Director Bill Moos said in a statement. “We are working to schedule another meeting soon to continue to discuss the group’s priorities and concerns. From my perspective, last month’s rally was well done and very powerful with several student-athletes sharing personal stories with their peers.
“At the University of Nebraska, we are committed to providing every member of our family with a safe, welcoming and inclusive environment and we will continue to strive to build a greater community based on diversity, equality, inclusion and respect. We recognize that there are areas in our athletic department where we must continue to evolve.”
Knowles and Johnson said the athletic department has made some strides on MSAC’s demands. One of the first things the administration said it would do was honor more people of color in statues and other memorabilia, specifically George Flippin — the first Black football player at Nebraska.
Even with the progress, it’s not at the pace the MSAC wants. The pandemic has slowed everything, too. The athletic department is trying to figure out tutors, practices, furloughs and schedules for teams — if they are even playing.
“They’re doing the best they can, but I feel like they can do more for sure,” Knowles said. “I encourage them to do more.”
Knowles, who grew up in Omaha, never experienced overt racism at NU. But that wasn’t the case at Allen Community College in Iola, Kansas, where he ran before coming to Nebraska. A baseball player, he said, called him a racial slur his first day there. And Knowles still worries about getting pulled over by a police officer in a predominantly white state and at a predominantly white university. However, he has hope that the school can make positive changes.
“I probably won’t ever be able to see the gap completely shrink, which is fine,” he said. “But knowing that our group is breaking down that door and being the change that inspires more to come has been like the most satisfying (feeling), and I’m very grateful for that.”
