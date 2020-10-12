Group of minority Huskers says NU is making progress, but more needs to be done

Knowles and Johnson said the athletic department has made some strides on MSAC’s demands. One of the first things the administration said it would do was honor more people of color in statues and other memorabilia, specifically George Flippin — the first Black football player at Nebraska.

Even with the progress, it’s not at the pace the MSAC wants. The pandemic has slowed everything, too. The athletic department is trying to figure out tutors, practices, furloughs and schedules for teams — if they are even playing.

“They’re doing the best they can, but I feel like they can do more for sure,” Knowles said. “I encourage them to do more.”

Knowles, who grew up in Omaha, never experienced overt racism at NU. But that wasn’t the case at Allen Community College in Iola, Kansas, where he ran before coming to Nebraska. A baseball player, he said, called him a racial slur his first day there. And Knowles still worries about getting pulled over by a police officer in a predominantly white state and at a predominantly white university. However, he has hope that the school can make positive changes.