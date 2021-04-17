 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska men's gymnastics finishes fourth at NCAA championship
0 comments
topical
GYMNASTICS

Nebraska men's gymnastics finishes fourth at NCAA championship

  • 0

Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Abby Barmore discuss Husker baseball bidding to be a post-season host and how they project at this point. The crew looks at roster additions for Fred Hoiberg and company. Finally they look at Husker spring football developments ahead of an open practice on Saturday.

MINNEAPOLIS — Nebraska's quest for its first men's gymnastics national championship since 1994 ended in a fourth-place finish in the NCAA finals Saturday night.

One night after finishing with the top score in Session I of the qualifiers, the Huskers scored 406.624 to finish behind Stanford (414.521), Oklahoma (411.591) and Michigan (410.358).

Charlie Giles, Taylor Christopulos, Evan Kriley and Mitch Tyndall claimed All-America honors for NU.

Giles was fourth on vault with a score of 14.70 and seventh on pommel horse (13.56).

Christopulos tied for fifth on vault (14.66). Kriley (13.70) and Tyndall (13.66) finished third and fourth, respectively, on pommel horse.

Minnesota (406.291) was fifth and Illinois (397.991) sixth.

Stanford, led by all-around champion Brody Malone, won its second consecutive championship.​

The head coaches of Nebraska athletics

1 of 19
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert