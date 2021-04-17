Nebraska men's gymnastics finishes fourth at NCAA championship

MINNEAPOLIS — Nebraska's quest for its first men's gymnastics national championship since 1994 ended in a fourth-place finish in the NCAA finals Saturday night.

One night after finishing with the top score in Session I of the qualifiers, the Huskers scored 406.624 to finish behind Stanford (414.521), Oklahoma (411.591) and Michigan (410.358).

Charlie Giles, Taylor Christopulos, Evan Kriley and Mitch Tyndall claimed All-America honors for NU.

Giles was fourth on vault with a score of 14.70 and seventh on pommel horse (13.56).

Christopulos tied for fifth on vault (14.66). Kriley (13.70) and Tyndall (13.66) finished third and fourth, respectively, on pommel horse.

Minnesota (406.291) was fifth and Illinois (397.991) sixth.

Stanford, led by all-around champion Brody Malone, won its second consecutive championship.​