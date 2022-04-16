 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GYMNASTICS

Nebraska men's gymnastics finishes fourth at NCAA championships

NORMAN, Okla. — The Nebraska men's gymnastics team finished fourth in the NCAA finals on Saturday night.

The Huskers finished with two first-team All-Americans. Junior Donte McKinney finished seventh on vault with a score of 14.600 to earn All-American honors for the second straight season. Senior Dillan King earned his first All-America honor by placing eighth on parallel bars with a score of 14.033.

Senior Charlie Giles barely missed out on his fourth All-America honor when he finished tied for ninth on the pommel horse with a score of 13.366.

As a team, NU scored 406.453 points, finishing 17.175 points behind Stanford, which won its third consecutive national title. Oklahoma was second, followed by Michigan, which had all-around champion Paul Juda.

