Nebraska men's gymnastics qualify for finals of NCAA championship

MINNEAPOLIS — The Nebraska men's gymnastics team qualified for the finals of the NCAA championship after taking first place in the qualifier round Friday.

The Huskers posted a team score of 408.623 to finish ahead of Oklahoma (406.190) and Illinois (400.721), who both also qualified for the final.

Nebraska sat in fourth place entering the floor exercise, where sophomore Sam Phillips scored a career-high 14.43 to help NU move up to second.

The Huskers stayed in second after the pommel horse and rings, but a vault score of 14.66 from Taylor Christopulos in the final rotation helped them finish in first.

Nebraska will compete in the NCAA final Saturday at 7 p.m. It will be broadcast on BTN.​