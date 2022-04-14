No. 4 Nebraska men's gymnastics to compete at NCAA championships

NU will compete in qualifying at 1 p.m. Friday against Stanford, Illinois, Penn State, California and Springfield. The second qualifying session will consist of Oklahoma, Michigan, Ohio State, Navy, Air Force and Army. The top three teams from each qualifying session will advance to Saturday's finals, as will the top three all-around competitors not on a qualifying team and the top three individuals in each event who are not on a qualifying team or are not an all-around competitor.