No. 4 Nebraska men's gymnastics to compete at NCAA championships

The No. 4 Nebraska men's gymnastics team will compete at the NCAA championships in Norman, Oklahoma, on Friday and Saturday.
NU will compete in qualifying at 1 p.m. Friday against Stanford, Illinois, Penn State, California and Springfield. The second qualifying session will consist of Oklahoma, Michigan, Ohio State, Navy, Air Force and Army. The top three teams from each qualifying session will advance to Saturday's finals, as will the top three all-around competitors not on a qualifying team and the top three individuals in each event who are not on a qualifying team or are not an all-around competitor.
NU senior Charlie Giles ranks third nationally on pommel horse and sixth on vault. Junior Taylor Christopulos is fifth on vault, and junior Sam Phillips is fifth on high bar. Junior Donte McKinney and senior Dillan King rank eighth and 10th, on high bar.