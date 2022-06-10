Harris, Johansson help Nebraska women's track and field surge at NCAA meet

EUGENE, Ore. - Nebraska javelin thrower Maddie Harris and shot thrower Axelina Johansson both had top three finishes at the NCAA Track and Field Championships Thursday night in Eugene, Oregon. Their performances helped the Husker women surge, for now, to second place in the team race entering Friday.

Harris, a sophomore, finished second in the meet with a throw of 189 feet, three inches. It was the highest finish for a Husker woman since the 2006 NCAA Championships. Johansson, a freshman from Sweden, finished third in the shot put with a throw of 59 feet, three inches.

Those finishes gave NU 14 team points, which is tied for second so far. Many of the points at the NCAA meet are backloaded into the sprints, which are dominated by Texas, LSU and Arkansas, among other schools. The NU women have two more competitors, Jenna Rogers and Riley Masten in the high jump. They will compete on Saturday.

The Husker men have three overall points - courtesy of Alex Talley's sixth-place finish in the hammer throw - and one more competitor, high jumper Mayson Conner, who competes Friday night.