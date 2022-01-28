Herbie Husker no longer uses the OK sign

While the change hasn’t yet appeared in Nebraska’s brand book, Herbie with his index finger aloft is the only logo approved for merchandise going forward, Henrichs said.

Two years ago, the Anti-Defamation League added the OK hand gesture to its hate symbol database with a caveat: “particular caution must be used when evaluating this symbol.”

It said the gesture has been used in many cultures with different meanings. In 17th century Great Britain, it became a signal of approval. In Buddhism, it represents “inner perfection.” In American Sign Language, it forms the basis of many words.

“In most contexts, (it) is entirely innocuous and harmless,” the ADL writes.

But starting in 2017, the symbol gained a new meaning thanks to members of the online forum 4chan.

The goal was to “trigger” liberals. The hoax was so successful, the ADL says, that it became popular with white supremacists, who adopted the OK symbol as their own. Hate groups flashed the sign for cameras during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, further pushing it into the public consciousness.