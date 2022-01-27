Homegrown Husker Darius Luff becomes one of nation's best hurdlers

"I think that really fueled me my sophomore season and made me really realize how much I loved track," he said.

With all the success he's now having, Jonas is exceptionally proud of the person and athlete Luff is becoming.

"He's done so well," Jonas said. "He's matured a ton as a young man, and that always makes you feel good as a coach."

Luff has high goals for the rest of his career, like setting school records, but for now he's focused on this year.

"The school records are obviously on my mind," he said. "I'd love to get both of those in my name, have a Lincoln kid on both Nebraska hurdling records. But I am really just focused on each meet this year. I'm not too worried about what's going on in the future."

Jonas said it's tough to put numbers on where an athlete may end up because in some ways it puts a limit on them. But Jonas is sure of one thing — Luff is a very talented hurdler.

"So there's no telling," Jonas said. "I think he could very well go down as the best, if not one of the best hurdlers in the history of this program."