Homegrown Husker Darius Luff becomes one of nation's best hurdlers

Nebraska's Darius Luff has become one of the nation's top hurdlers following massive improvement from his first two seasons with the Huskers.
Luff, a redshirt sophomore, sits atop the Big Ten leaderboard for the fastest 60-meter hurdles with a time of 7.70 seconds. That also ranks him fourth nationally.
It's a .18-second improvement from his previous campaign, and that comes as no surprise to Dusty Jonas, one of two hurdling coaches on the Nebraska staff.
"Just watching him develop through the fall, knowing where he ended last year, knowing that there was still a lot of meat on the bone, it didn't surprise me that he ran that fast," Jonas said.
Luff, a Lincoln High graduate, has been no stranger to success throughout his time hurdling. Growing up he saw himself as a pure sprinter until his dad encouraged him to try hurdling.
"My dad ran hurdles in high school," Luff said. "He was pretty good at them in high school, and he slowly started bringing the idea to me and pushing me towards them a little bit."
The adjustment was not easy for Luff. His form was all over the place the first time he raced hurdles in a meet, but he still finished second, which encouraged him to keep working on his craft with his dad.
"It kind of showed me that I had potential in it," Luff said.
That started to appear in his results.
Luff began shattering high school records and winning state titles. In 2018 and 2019 he won the Nebraska state championship in the 110-meter hurdles and the 300-meter hurdles. He also holds the class A state record in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 13.84 seconds.
"It was amazing," Luff said. "Just because of all the hard work me and my dad were putting in."
When it came time to decide where to race in college, Nebraska was one of Luff's top options. He grew up watching Nebraska meets and always wanted to run for the Huskers.
Jonas, who became a full-time member of the coaching staff before the 2018 season, said they had been watching Luff for years, and it was apparent how much talent he had.
"If you watch track in Nebraska, it is pretty hard to miss a guy popping off 13.60s," Jonas said. "He's really successful up here, he progressed very well through his high school years. He's definitely somebody we wanted to have on the team."
Luff's first year as a Husker was stopped when the pandemic canceled the outdoor track and field season. He spent the stoppage reflecting on the sport he's played nearly his whole life, and realized how much he missed it.
"I think that really fueled me my sophomore season and made me really realize how much I loved track," he said.
With all the success he's now having, Jonas is exceptionally proud of the person and athlete Luff is becoming.
"He's done so well," Jonas said. "He's matured a ton as a young man, and that always makes you feel good as a coach."
Luff has high goals for the rest of his career, like setting school records, but for now he's focused on this year.
"The school records are obviously on my mind," he said. "I'd love to get both of those in my name, have a Lincoln kid on both Nebraska hurdling records. But I am really just focused on each meet this year. I'm not too worried about what's going on in the future."
Jonas said it's tough to put numbers on where an athlete may end up because in some ways it puts a limit on them. But Jonas is sure of one thing — Luff is a very talented hurdler.
"So there's no telling," Jonas said. "I think he could very well go down as the best, if not one of the best hurdlers in the history of this program."
Luff and the rest of the Nebraska track and field team will participate in the Adidas Classic this Friday and Saturday at the Devaney Center. Teams competing include Nebraska, Northern Arizona, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Texas State and Wichita State.