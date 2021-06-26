How Bill Moos' short tenure compares to other Big Ten athletic directors

LINCOLN — You can take your pick in terms of ratios.
Nebraska has to find either its fifth athletic director in the past 15 years or its sixth in the past 20.
Continuity? Not exactly.
But the latest man to walk out the door, Bill Moos, told The World-Herald during his Friday exit interview that the constant churn of college sports, and the money now involved in athletic departments, means tenures of athletic directors won’t be as long as they used to be. Neither will the tenures of the academic leaders who hire them
“Nowadays, the average tenure is four or five years,” said Moos, who fell four months shy of four years. He noted the considerable turnover in Big Ten university presidents and chancellors, who typically hire athletic directors.
“These are pressure-cooking jobs,” Moos said. “They’re big, big money. And they’re huge business.”
Some Big Ten programs have had stability in the job. Wisconsin did, for example, with Barry Alvarez, who had been the school’s athletic director since 2004. When he retires June 30 — just like Moos — successor Chris McIntosh assumes the role. Iowa’s Gary Barta begins his 16th year in August. Until he took the ACC commissioner job, Jim Phillips served as Northwestern’s athletic director since 2008. After Phillips’ initial successor, Mike Polisky, resigned after 10 days on the job, Derrick Gragg accepted the role June 4.
Elsewhere in the Big Ten West, Illinois’ Josh Whitman, Minnesota’s Mark Coyle and Purdue’s Mike Bobinski all started their tenures in 2016. Whitman, notably, is on his third football coach, with his first signature hire, Lovie Smith, flopping over five years.
In the Big Ten East, Ohio State’s Gene Smith became Buckeye A.D. in 2005 after six years at Arizona State. Smith widely garners respect for his perspective and leadership in the league, especially with the departure of Alvarez, Phillips and former Big Ten Commissioner Jim Delany.
Sandy Barbour assumed the Penn State job two years after the athletic department melted down in the wake of the Jerry Sandusky scandal, and while she didn’t hire PSU coach James Franklin, the school has successfully kept him from accepting lucrative job offers elsewhere. Pat Hobbs left an ombudsman job under former New Jersey governor Chris Christie to take the Rutgers’ A.D. job in late 2015; Hobbs’ first football hire, Chris Ash, eventually ended in a firing. Hobbs then hired Greg Schiano — the most successful coach in Rutgers’ football history — to resurrect the program. Damon Evans worked at Georgia for seven years, got fired in 2010 following an arrest for DUI, took a job inside Maryland’s athletic department four years later, and eventually assumed the top job in 2018 after a year in an interim role.
Scott Dolson, at Indiana, is, like McIntosh, the rare long-term, in-house promotion. Dolson had worked 11 years at IU as the department’s deputy athletic director before assuming the big chair July 1, 2020. At Michigan State, Bill Beekman took over in 2018 amid the Larry Nassar scandal at the school, first as an interim in February 2018 and six months later as the full-time choice. And, at Michigan, Warde Manuel has been in the role since 2016, hiring Juwan Howard as men’s basketball coach in his most high-profile decision. Manuel recently restructured the contract of football coach Jim Harbaugh, slashing Harbaugh’s salary down in the process.
Now, Nebraska has to choose its next A.D. Like Wisconsin and Northwestern, the Huskers will have a new voice in the seat. Unlike those schools, Moos’ successor will be taking over after a short-tenured leader rather than a long one.
“As these jobs became more intense, I look at my colleagues, and they last four, five years,” Moos said. “That’s a pretty good tenure these days. So that doesn’t surprise me. I’m not tired. I love my ranch, but I could go to my ranch in five years. I miss my grandkids, but that’s why they have airplanes. It’s just, apparently, this was the best time. I’m comfortable with it.”
