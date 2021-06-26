How Bill Moos' short tenure compares to other Big Ten athletic directors

Elsewhere in the Big Ten West, Illinois’ Josh Whitman, Minnesota’s Mark Coyle and Purdue’s Mike Bobinski all started their tenures in 2016. Whitman, notably, is on his third football coach, with his first signature hire, Lovie Smith, flopping over five years.

In the Big Ten East, Ohio State’s Gene Smith became Buckeye A.D. in 2005 after six years at Arizona State. Smith widely garners respect for his perspective and leadership in the league, especially with the departure of Alvarez, Phillips and former Big Ten Commissioner Jim Delany.

Sandy Barbour assumed the Penn State job two years after the athletic department melted down in the wake of the Jerry Sandusky scandal, and while she didn’t hire PSU coach James Franklin, the school has successfully kept him from accepting lucrative job offers elsewhere. Pat Hobbs left an ombudsman job under former New Jersey governor Chris Christie to take the Rutgers’ A.D. job in late 2015; Hobbs’ first football hire, Chris Ash, eventually ended in a firing. Hobbs then hired Greg Schiano — the most successful coach in Rutgers’ football history — to resurrect the program. Damon Evans worked at Georgia for seven years, got fired in 2010 following an arrest for DUI, took a job inside Maryland’s athletic department four years later, and eventually assumed the top job in 2018 after a year in an interim role.