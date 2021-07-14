How UNO teams performed during Trev Alberts' time as athletic director

Trev Alberts is now Nebraska's athletic director after more than a decade at UNO.
During his time with the Mavericks, he most notably oversaw the department's transition to Division I. And after having some of the nation's most successful Division II programs — especially in football and wrestling, which did not survive the move up in level — the Mavs have found more success in college's top tier.
Here's a look at how some of the various team sports performed under Alberts' watch since moving up to D-I.
* * *
Baseball
UNO recorded back-to-back winning seasons in 2013 and 2014, but went 76-134 over the next four years. In 2019, the Mavericks had their best season as a D-I program under coach Evan Porter, a former UNO player hired in 2017. UNO went 31-24-1, won the Summit League tournament championship and made the D-I NCAA tournament for the first time. And in 2021, the program opened its new stadium. UNO went 22-25 and 14-12 in conference that season.
Men's basketball
Under coach Derrin Hansen, who's been in charge since 2005, the Mavs have twice come within one win of making the NCAA tournament. The program's first winning season as a D-I program came in 2015-16, when the Mavs went 18-14 overall and 10-6 in the Summit League. The next year UNO reached the Summit League tournament championship but a two-point loss to South Dakota State kept them from making the NCAA tournament. The Mavs returned to the conference championship game two years later, but this time lost to North Dakota State. UNO went 5-20 overall and 3-11 in conference in 2020-21.
Women's basketball
Alberts made a change in the program after the 2019-20 season, hiring Carrie Banks, who became the only Black head coach of a Division I team in Nebraska. She took over a team that had won just seven conference games in the previous three seasons. UNO improved slightly in Banks' first season, going 7-13 overall and 4-8 in the Summit League. Then the Mavs made history, becoming the first No. 8 seed in Summit League history to advance to the conference tournament championship game. The Mavs ultimately fell one win shy of making the NCAA tournament.
Hockey
Alberts embraced hockey as the school's flagship program with the move to Division I, where Mavs hockey had been competing since the late 90s. UNO made the NCAA tournament for the first time with Alberts as A.D. in 2011 (also did in 2006). The Mavs then reached the biggest stage of the sport when it qualified for the Frozen Four in 2015. Some down years followed until legendary coach Dean Blais retired in 2017. Alberts hired former Mav Mike Gabinet to replace him, and he led UNO back to the NCAA tournament in 2021.
Soccer
The men's program started in 2011 — with Jay Mims as the head coach — but didn't have its first winning season until 2014. The Mavs then won 39 matches in four seasons from 2014-17 and made history in 2017 when it qualified for the NCAA tournament. Mims left after that season, and Alberts hired ex-Creighton coach Bob Warming to replace him. The Mavs went 11-17-5 in Warming's first two season but broke through in 2021. In a pandemic-altered spring season, UNO went 7-3-1 overall and 5-2-1 in the Summit League, qualified for the NCAA tournament and then won the first tournament match in school history.
The women's program hasn't had a winning season since moving up to Division I, going 53-104-21 since 2011.
Volleyball
UNO volleyball has come within one win of reaching the NCAA tournament three teams. The first time came in 2015, when the Mavs went 19-13 overall and 12-4 in conference before losing to Denver in five sets in the conference championship match. The Mavs had another strong season in 2019 under first-year coach Matt Buttermore, who replaced legendary coach Rose Shires. That year the Mavs went 19-14 overall and 10-6 in the Summit League before again losing to Denver in the conference finals. In the pandemic-altered 2021 season, UNO went 13-6 overall and 12-4 in conference, but lost once again to Denver in the conference championship match.
Softball
This was one of UNO's most successful programs upon the move up to Division I, going 93-41 from 2012-14. The program dipped over the next five years though, reaching a low point in 2019 with a 4-43 record. That was the first season under new coach Amanda Eberhart, who then led UNO to a 12-12 record in 2020 before the season was canceled by the pandemic. UNO then went 20-28 overall and 12-11 in conference in 2021.