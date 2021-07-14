How UNO teams performed during Trev Alberts' time as athletic director

Women's basketball

Alberts made a change in the program after the 2019-20 season, hiring Carrie Banks, who became the only Black head coach of a Division I team in Nebraska. She took over a team that had won just seven conference games in the previous three seasons. UNO improved slightly in Banks' first season, going 7-13 overall and 4-8 in the Summit League. Then the Mavs made history, becoming the first No. 8 seed in Summit League history to advance to the conference tournament championship game. The Mavs ultimately fell one win shy of making the NCAA tournament.

Hockey

Alberts embraced hockey as the school's flagship program with the move to Division I, where Mavs hockey had been competing since the late 90s. UNO made the NCAA tournament for the first time with Alberts as A.D. in 2011 (also did in 2006). The Mavs then reached the biggest stage of the sport when it qualified for the Frozen Four in 2015. Some down years followed until legendary coach Dean Blais retired in 2017. Alberts hired former Mav Mike Gabinet to replace him, and he led UNO back to the NCAA tournament in 2021.

Soccer