Husker A.D. Bill Moos says he hasn't been contacted about Pac-12 opening

LINCOLN — Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos told the World-Herald on Friday he has not been contacted about the Pac-12 commissioner position. A report from the San Jose Mercury News on Thursday listed him as one of the preliminary candidates.

"Flattered, but merely media speculation," Moos said via text. "Have not been contacted."

The Mercury News listed Moos — previously the athletic director at Washington State and Oregon — as one of four candidates under initial consideration. The report was clear that none of the four were finalists of any kind, and the Pac-12 has developed a roster of 10 to 12 names for consideration. The report indicated the search could go well into May.

The league presidents are looking to replace Larry Scott, who agreed to step down as commissioner after a tumultuous tenure over the last decade.

Moos' five-year contract runs through the 2022 football season, and he has frequently said he intends to fulfill it. If he does, he is due a lump sum retention bonus of $1.25 million.

