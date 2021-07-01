Husker athletes can't endorse brands conflicting with Nebraska values, per school's NIL policy

College athletes around the country may now profit off their name, image and likeness (NIL). And Nebraska has its own policy to address it.

The athletic department Thursday released a one-page document laying out guidelines for its #NILbraska program as athletes begin to build their own brands or make deals with existing ones.

NU’s new rules prohibit athletes from joining with brands that conflict with school values or would “in any manner disparage or reflect adversely” on Nebraska. That includes gambling vendors, adult entertainment, and anything related to tobacco, alcohol, illegal substances and performance-enhancing drugs.

Current Huskers also can’t enter into agreements that conflict with existing NU sponsorship agreements or ones that involve the sale/exchange of sports-specific items like apparel, equipment, shoes and uniforms.

Among the other notable points of the document:

» NU must given written approval for athletes to use Husker logos or anything related to uniform design in their NIL deals.