Husker athletes have received more than $850K in NIL payments, with millions more on the horizon

A collective of Nebraska-supporting businesses and donors has made gross payments of more than $850,000 to Husker student-athletes in seven-plus months as NU continues to push into the burgeoning name-image-likeness era.

The figure was included Friday in a press release from Athlete Branding & Marketing LLC (ABM for short), a company owned by former state attorney general Jon Bruning and operated by former Nebraska football chief of staff Gerrod Lambrecht that has quickly become the school’s unofficial NIL partner.

Also included in the release was the unveiling of a variety of initiatives set to roll out at the Red-White scrimmage this weekend or soon after. One is the debut of a collective NIL website — N100-husker.com — that allows businesses and individuals to directly support NIL efforts of Nebraska student-athletes. Members will receive access to exclusive content, events and interaction with participating student-athletes while businesses may use ABM clients in various marketing campaigns and sponsored events.

The clientele is growing all the time — ABM reported more than 90 Husker student-athletes are on board across five different sports. A roster of participants on its other new website, ABMusa.org, lists 15 represented volleyball players — essentially the entire program — and 68 football players. That includes all but a dozen or so football scholarship players and every projected starter this fall save for offensive lineman Nouri Nouili, who is technically under different NIL guidelines as an international student.

Another new initiative coming this summer is a focus on raising direct financial NIL support of walk-ons.

“ABM will assist in solidifying Nebraska’s place as the best walk-on program in the country,” said Lambrecht, ABM’s president, in the release.

While the NCAA green-lit NIL activity beginning July 1, 2021, ABM made its first payment Aug. 22 of that year — the day Lambrecht got his license. The collective has been growing since, with more than 25 business partnerships and 450 paid deals secured. The company also said it has more than $3.5 million raised and committed for “NIL activities.”

ABM will also enter the realm of NFTs (non-fungible tokens) this weekend when it will offer images — created by local artists — of Nebraska receiver Trey Palmer. The LSU transfer is the first of potentially many Huskers whose reimagined digital likeness will be available for fans in various forms.

Other NIL opportunities have taken all sorts of iterations through ABM including camp deals, a hunting trip with football players and multiple exclusive player interviews with one local recruiting website.

Partnerships with FanArch and Lincoln-based Opendorse allow student-athletes to more deeply pursue other business ventures. Multiple Huskers on Friday took to social media to announce personalized apparel available for purchase through FanArch, which produces the individualized merchandise on demand.

Nebraska’s athletic department and teams, by rule, can’t make specific NIL pitches to recruits. But ABM can and occasionally already has — one rep recently traveled to Texas to visit with TCU transfer and star edge rusher Ochaun Mathis, his mother told The World-Herald. Mathis is attending the spring game this weekend and has the Huskers among his finalists.

“I think about it all the time: For us to be elite again, NIL has really gotta take shape in Nebraska,” NU football coach Scott Frost said on a national podcast last month. “We’ve got to be able to recruit a little better, you gotta catch momentum where you have a good year and then you recruit better and have another good year.”

ABM’s initial interaction with recruits varies greatly and depends on a range of factors. But it can officially take them on as clients after an athlete signs a National Letter of Intent. Beyond facilitating business deals, the company offers accounting, tax and investment services. ABM itself has three employees — soon to be four — while its partners provide much of the financial expertise.

“Our vision is to meet the full spectrum of needs for our clients while focusing on education and preparing them for the future,” Lambrecht said. “It is incredibly important to ABM that our clients not only maximize their earning potential during their time as a student-athlete but also to take advantage of the opportunity presented to them to begin saving for the future.”

Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson — who transferred from Texas in January — said last month on a podcast that football starters at Nebraska “can make over six figures.” But the best use of NIL and ABM, he said, is not as a money grab.

“I’m not looking at it as how can I get rich quick,” Thompson said. “I’m looking at it more like how can I become a businessman? How can I build my brand? How can I be around other millionaires and billionaires and see what makes them successful? And how can I become a professional in this space of working with companies and brands? It just makes you definitely grow up and become mature really fast.”​

