Husker basketball players won't have to wear masks on the court against Wisconsin
BASKETBALL

Nebraska hit a new all-time high for COVID cases last week, but the pace of growth slowed. And hospitals across the state continued to see more coronavirus cases.

LINCOLN — For roughly 24 hours some Nebraska men's and women's basketball players believed they'd have to wear masks on the court during Thursday's games against Wisconsin.

But NU players will not have to wear masks after getting negative results on COVID antigen tests, according to an NU basketball spokesperson.

CDC guidelines — mandated by the Lincoln-Lancaster Public Health Department — recommend wearing a mask between six and 10 days after a COVID positive test due to potential transmissibility, even if the person is asymptomatic.

But NU athletes have access to a steady supply of antigen tests. Players who would have had to wear a mask on the court Thursday tested negative for COVID multiple times since their initial five-day period, and thus will play on the court without masks. Nebraska intended to instruct those players to wear their masks while on the bench.

Both Husker teams came off more than a weeklong layoff due to a large number of positive COVID tests in the program.

Nebraska women’s coach Amy Williams and NU’s athletic department confirmed that the positive tests came from mandatory surveillance testing of all University of Nebraska-Lincoln students, regardless of their symptoms.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

