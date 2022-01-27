Husker basketball players won't have to wear masks on the court against Wisconsin

LINCOLN — For roughly 24 hours some Nebraska men's and women's basketball players believed they'd have to wear masks on the court during Thursday's games against Wisconsin.

But NU players will not have to wear masks after getting negative results on COVID antigen tests, according to an NU basketball spokesperson.

CDC guidelines — mandated by the Lincoln-Lancaster Public Health Department — recommend wearing a mask between six and 10 days after a COVID positive test due to potential transmissibility, even if the person is asymptomatic.

But NU athletes have access to a steady supply of antigen tests. Players who would have had to wear a mask on the court Thursday tested negative for COVID multiple times since their initial five-day period, and thus will play on the court without masks. Nebraska intended to instruct those players to wear their masks while on the bench.

Both Husker teams came off more than a weeklong layoff due to a large number of positive COVID tests in the program.