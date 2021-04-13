Husker bowling proud to bring NCAA title to Nebraska after stressful season

Klempa replaced Bill Straub as coach in 2019 after being Straub’s assistant for 22 seasons and helping Nebraska to five NCAA titles and two IBC women's national championships.

“The monkey on the back is validating that (Athletic Director) Bill Moos made the right hire and that I'm capable of following up Bill Straub and continue with the tradition,” Klempa said. “And I feel (the national championship) validates that we're on the right track here.”

Assistant Shannon Pluhowsky was a three-time national bowler of the year during her collegiate career at Nebraska and led the Huskers to championships in 2004 and 2005.

“It's definitely much different not having the ball in hand to be able to have some control of what's happening,” Pluhowsky said. “I just tried to use my experience as a player to help them and keep them calm and make the best shot. It's rewarding to see the plan that Coach and I put in place come together and be able to win.”

After a long night of celebrating their victory in Kansas City, the Huskers piled onto their bus — no miscommunication this time — and arrived at Haymarket Park still dressed head-to-toe in their national championship gear. The team was invited onto the field during the Nebraska-Maryland baseball game to show off its trophy and celebrate with Husker fans in person.