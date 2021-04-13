Husker bowling proud to bring NCAA title to Nebraska after stressful season

LINCOLN — After No. 2 Nebraska dropped its first game at the NCAA bowling championships to No. 15 Medaille College, the Huskers were forced to eat their lunch on the rain-soaked concrete of Kansas City because of a miscommunication with their bus driver.
“It was a comedy of errors that got so ridiculous that I told the team, ‘I don't know why things are the way they are at the moment, but we don't deserve it to be this bad,'" coach Paul Klempa said. “It's got to be a joke, it's the universe's joke on us.”
He told his team to “stay cool” and “be chill” because he could feel their luck was about to change, and he was right.
“The universe kind of flipped and we started getting better and then there was no looking back,” he said.
The NU bowling team, one of the most successful Husker programs in recent history, won its sixth NCAA national championship since 2004 on Saturday. After dropping the opening game in the championship against Arkansas State, NU won four straight games at AMF Pro Bowl Lanes in Kansas City.
“It was very satisfying, especially since going into this year, we weren't really even certain if we would have a season,” said team captain Cassidy Ray. “I think the satisfaction of ‘here it is, this is all ours, it's coming back with us,’ even though we didn't even know if the season would be happening this year, it felt really good.”
The Huskers’ adversity in Kansas City came as NU faced elimination after Medaille College, a Division III school in Buffalo, New York, defeated NU 2-1. The loss was followed by a quick lunch on the wet concrete.
And yet, the bowlers dug deep and continued to battle.
“I really had to tell myself not to dwell on it and to just let it go and to make this one, this next match, better because we have to win it, otherwise (the trophy) wouldn't be here,” Ray said. “We really rallied together.”
Nebraska came back to win seven straight games to claim its first title since 2015.
“I really felt good about bringing this home for Husker nation and our athletic department, in particular,” Klempa said. “With what a hellish year we just went through with COVID, it's really nice to be able to bring something home that we can all celebrate.”
The Huskers competed in five tournaments in the regular season, finishing second in the Music City Classic and the Mid-Winter Invitational. The NCAA tournament was the only tournament NU won this season.
“I told them after our final event in Arkansas, I said, ‘You didn't win this one, but just save that win because you’ve got one more to go, and let's go win the one that really matters,’ and that's just what we did,” Klempa said.
Klempa replaced Bill Straub as coach in 2019 after being Straub’s assistant for 22 seasons and helping Nebraska to five NCAA titles and two IBC women's national championships.
“The monkey on the back is validating that (Athletic Director) Bill Moos made the right hire and that I'm capable of following up Bill Straub and continue with the tradition,” Klempa said. “And I feel (the national championship) validates that we're on the right track here.”
Assistant Shannon Pluhowsky was a three-time national bowler of the year during her collegiate career at Nebraska and led the Huskers to championships in 2004 and 2005.
“It's definitely much different not having the ball in hand to be able to have some control of what's happening,” Pluhowsky said. “I just tried to use my experience as a player to help them and keep them calm and make the best shot. It's rewarding to see the plan that Coach and I put in place come together and be able to win.”
After a long night of celebrating their victory in Kansas City, the Huskers piled onto their bus — no miscommunication this time — and arrived at Haymarket Park still dressed head-to-toe in their national championship gear. The team was invited onto the field during the Nebraska-Maryland baseball game to show off its trophy and celebrate with Husker fans in person.
“We walked in Haymarket Park like we owned the place,” Klempa said. “Husker fans are cheering left and right for us as we walk through. Everybody's tapping on the trophy and wanting pictures with it, and they took us out on the field and they gave us a standing ovation.”
The moment was surreal for Ray, and she said her teammates were happy the bowling team received the recognition.
“It was amazing,” captain Michelle Guarro said. “I wasn't really expecting that. But when I saw the crowd, and they were cheering for us and supporting us, it was the best feeling. It was like ‘wow.'"
But the best form of recognition Nebraska earned was the NCAA title after a year of hardship.
“We've been through a lot of stuff this season,” Guarro said. “It was recognition. I was like, we just did this. This is what we fought for. We deserve this. This is literally it, and we achieved it.”