Husker coaches, athletes unite behind new A.D. Trev Alberts

LINCOLN — While Fred Hoiberg was suiting up for the Indiana Pacers in the mid-1990s, new Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts was playing for the Indianapolis Colts about a mile away.
Hoiberg said Wednesday he didn't previously have a close connection with Alberts, outside of crossing paths a couple times. But both former pros will now be working together on shared goals — chiefly a winning men’s basketball program.
“I'm really looking forward to getting the opportunity to sit down and meet with him and talk to him,” Hoiberg said. “I know he'll be very supportive of our program. And we're going to do everything we can to make everybody that's part of this thing proud.
“We want to do everything we can to put a winning product and take this program to where it's never been before. I'm looking forward to working hand in hand with Trev and him getting us to that point.”
Hoiberg was one of several Husker head coaches at Alberts’ press conference. One who wasn’t, football coach Scott Frost, released a statement Wednesday afternoon.
“Trev Alberts has a great track record of success in whatever he has done, dating back to his playing days through his time leading the UNO athletic department,” Frost said. “Trev and I share a love of Nebraska, this football program, and this athletic department. I look forward to working with Trev to continue to build our program.”
Hoiberg said his and Alberts’ experiences as college and pro athletes will also help them connect on another key point — prioritizing the voices of athletes. That can be especially helpful in the area of name, image and likeness rules.
“Me at Iowa State and Trev here in Nebraska, being guys who probably could have capitalized and done very well with (NIL),” Hoiberg said. “So I think putting our heads together collectively and figuring out the best way to go about promoting our student-athletes and getting them opportunity … that is important.”
Hoiberg agreed with Alberts’ sentiment that their jobs are all about the athletes. That’s why the coach was pleased to see multiple athletes involved in the search process for selecting the new A.D.
One involved was junior tight end Austin Allen. He said football coach Scott Frost wanted to make sure players were included on the search committee, so he asked Allen.
“It was a very fun experience for me,” Allen said. “I was next to some great people and some big leaders, and it was cool to have them have my input for what they want to see in the athletic department.”
Allen said Alberts is “well-spoken,” and his experience as an athlete, especially in football, was important to him.
“I think he's a great guy,” Allen said. “He's a guy that's been in my shoes out there. He understands what we go through on a daily basis, and him leading our department is promising because he knows exactly what I'm going through, what I'm gonna go through, he's been through it all.”
Alberts’ experience within the state was also important, according to Allen. While Alberts was born and grew up in Iowa, his four years as a player and 12 years as an athletic director in Nebraska means he already understands what makes the state unique.
That can’t necessarily be put into words and told to an outsider, Allen said.
“When somebody from out of state comes in and says, ‘What makes Nebraska special?’ it's kind of hard to explain it, you just have to be here to understand it,” he said. “He's been here and he understands it.”
Baseball coach Will Bolt hadn’t met Alberts until Wednesday, but shared the same feelings about wanting someone that already understands what the state is all about. He said that was a “consensus” among the head coaches in their meetings.
“We feel we've got a lot of good positive momentum here in the department,” Bolt said. “And having some continuity and having someone here that understands the uniqueness of Nebraska, has been here as a student-athlete before, and embodies a lot of those things that this entire state of Nebraska is all about.”