Husker coaches, athletes unite behind new A.D. Trev Alberts

“I think he's a great guy,” Allen said. “He's a guy that's been in my shoes out there. He understands what we go through on a daily basis, and him leading our department is promising because he knows exactly what I'm going through, what I'm gonna go through, he's been through it all.”

Alberts’ experience within the state was also important, according to Allen. While Alberts was born and grew up in Iowa, his four years as a player and 12 years as an athletic director in Nebraska means he already understands what makes the state unique.

That can’t necessarily be put into words and told to an outsider, Allen said.

“When somebody from out of state comes in and says, ‘What makes Nebraska special?’ it's kind of hard to explain it, you just have to be here to understand it,” he said. “He's been here and he understands it.”

Baseball coach Will Bolt hadn’t met Alberts until Wednesday, but shared the same feelings about wanting someone that already understands what the state is all about. He said that was a “consensus” among the head coaches in their meetings.