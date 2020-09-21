Husker commit Branson Yager makes the most of unpredictable season; 'Every week could be your last'

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — Amid the pandemic, many high school seniors won’t have a final season this fall.

Nebraska offensive line commit Branson Yager, who plays near Utah’s Great Salt Lake, knows how lucky he is.

His team playing well, too? That’s icing on the cake.

Yager and Grantsville are 4-2 with all their wins coming by three-score margins.

“When we’re on our ‘A’ game, and we’re playing our ball and not creeping down to their level, there’s not another team in Class 3A (Utah has six classes) that can stick with us,” the three-star prospect said. “As long as we play good, play the whole game out and play fast, I think we’re going to have a really good shot at going all the way this year.”

Utah is one of 18 states playing high school football right now, with others either delaying the start of the season or moving it to spring.

“I’m extremely grateful,” he said. “I was very skeptical that we were going to even get to play or not. It’s still up in the air. Every week could be your last week. We could get a call today that says, ‘Hey, you’re done with practice, your season’s over.’ ”