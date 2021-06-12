 Skip to main content
Husker diver Abigail Knapton finishes 7th in 3-meter springboard at US Olympic Diving Trials
Husker diver Abigail Knapton finishes 7th in 3-meter springboard at US Olympic Diving Trials

Nebraska All-America diver Abigail Knapton finished seventh in the 3-meter springboard final at the U.S. Olympic Diving Trials on Saturday.

Knapton, an Omaha Marian graduate who was the Big Ten diver of the meet earlier this year, closed the competition in Indianapolis with a score of 809.10.

The top two finishers qualified for the team that will represent the U.S. at the Tokyo Olympics.

Knapton, a six-time All-American and two-time Big Ten champion, will have another chance to qualify for the U.S. team during the platform competition Sunday. She was the only diver to advance to the finals in both the 3-meter springboard and the platform.​

