Husker football and volleyball deliver record TV ratings for BTN
ATHLETICS

Sam McKewon and Jimmy Watkins dive into a massive week of coaching changes across college football and what may be on the horizon with new hires for Nebraska's staff. They also look at Husker basketball just days away from opening Big Ten conference play.

The Big Ten Network had record TV ratings on Black Friday, thanks largely to Nebraska.

The Husker football team's dramatic loss to Iowa drew 1.94 million viewers. That was the most-watched football game in BTN history, surpassing the previous mark of 1.86 million by the 2016 Michigan-Colorado game.

Even the "B1G Live: Football Postgame" show averaged 659,000 viewers, a record for studio programming.

Not long after the conclusion of Nebraska-Iowa, the Husker volleyball match against Wisconsin also aired on BTN. That match, which essentially decided the conference championship, drew 375,000 viewers, setting a BTN record for volleyball. The previous record was 266,000 for Wisconsin-Penn State in 2019.

