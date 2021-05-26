 Skip to main content
Husker golf coach Mark Hankins leaves for Missouri
GOLF

LINCOLN — The Nebraska men's golf team needs a new head coach.

Mark Hankins, head coach since 2018, has left NU to become co-head coach at Missouri, the Tigers' athletic department announced Wednesday.

The Huskers finished fifth in the 2019 Big Ten championships and 12th in 2021.

Brett Balak, Hankins' assistant, remains at NU for the time being.

Hankins, a good friend of current Husker basketball coach Fred Hoiberg, was previously an assistant athletic director at Iowa (2014-18). He was also a head coach at Iowa (2007-14), Michigan State (1999-2007) and Texas-Arlington (1997-99), and an assistant at Iowa State (1994-97).

NU's men's golf program has generally struggled to recruit the top players in its own state, in part because it lacks an on-campus practice facility. Athletic director Bill Moos has said building such a facility is a priority for him.

