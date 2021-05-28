Husker golfer Kate Smith earns All-America honors

Kate Smith was named an honorable mention All-American on Friday by the Women's Golf Coaches Association.

The fifth-year senior from Minnesota became the third Husker in program history to earn All-America status after a record season in which she won NU's first Big Ten championship and led the Huskers to their first NCAA regional since 2008. Smith was also first-team All-Big Ten for the second straight season.

"This honor caps an amazing run for Kate," coach Lisa Johnson said. "She came into this season with big goals, and one of them was to be remembered as one of the best to wear the 'N' and represent the Huskers. She has etched her name in the record books. It's been a joy to coach her and play a role in her tremendous career. I am thrilled for Kate, and she certainly deserved the recognition because she earned it."

Earlier in the season, Smith became the first Husker to compete in the Augusta National Women's Amateur. She also was invited to play for the U.S. team in the Palmer Cup June 11 through 13.

Smith, who set Nebraska's career stroke average record (73.35) over 125 rounds, produced 21 top-10 finishes in her career. She also owns the school record for best round (64, twice), 54-hole tournament score (202) and best season stroke average (72.18, 2020).