Husker golfer Kate Smith earns All-America honors

Kate Smith was named an honorable mention All-American on Friday by the Women's Golf Coaches Association.
The fifth-year senior from Minnesota became the third Husker in program history to earn All-America status after a record season in which she won NU's first Big Ten championship and led the Huskers to their first NCAA regional since 2008. Smith was also first-team All-Big Ten for the second straight season.
"This honor caps an amazing run for Kate," coach Lisa Johnson said. "She came into this season with big goals, and one of them was to be remembered as one of the best to wear the 'N' and represent the Huskers. She has etched her name in the record books. It's been a joy to coach her and play a role in her tremendous career. I am thrilled for Kate, and she certainly deserved the recognition because she earned it."
Earlier in the season, Smith became the first Husker to compete in the Augusta National Women's Amateur. She also was invited to play for the U.S. team in the Palmer Cup June 11 through 13.
Smith, who set Nebraska's career stroke average record (73.35) over 125 rounds, produced 21 top-10 finishes in her career. She also owns the school record for best round (64, twice), 54-hole tournament score (202) and best season stroke average (72.18, 2020).
In addition to her All-America performances on the course, Smith was a 2020 WGCA Scholastic All-American and a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar. She is a four-time Academic All-Big Ten choice. In the community, Smith was one of just four Huskers across all sports to earn a 2021 Nebraska Heart & Soul Award by exhibiting superior character, integrity, initiative, accountability and a true passion to represent Nebraska Athletics.
The other Huskers to join Smith as All-America are Sarah Sasse in 2003 and 1992 honorable-mention pick Joanne Brooks.