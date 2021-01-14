Husker golfer Kate Smith invited to compete in 2021 Augusta National Women's Amateur

Nebraska senior golfer Kate Smith will be participating in the 2021 Augusta National Women's Amateur.

Smith announced the invite on Twitter Thursday. "I’m going to Augusta!" the Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, native wrote on Twitter.

Rounds 1 and 2 of the event will be held March 31 and April 1 at Champions Retreat Golf Club featuring an international field of 72 women amateurs. After 36 holes, the field will be trimmed to 30 with the final round on April 3 at Augusta National.

Smith, who was named women's co-player of 2020 by Minnesota Golf Association, won the MGA Women’s Amateur Championship in July and finished in the top 16 in the stroke play portion of the 120th U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship.

