Husker golfer Kate Smith named women's co-player of the year by Minnesota Golf Association
GOLF

Husker golfer Kate Smith named women's co-player of the year by Minnesota Golf Association

Kate Smith

The Minnesota Golf Association named Husker golfer Kate Smith its 2020 women’s co-player of the year.

 SCOTT BRUHN

Nebraska senior golfer Kate Smith earned an award in her home state this week after the Minnesota Golf Association named her its 2020 women’s co-player of the year.

Smith, from Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, won the 2020 MGA Women’s Amateur Championship in July and finished in the top 16 in the stroke play portion of the 120th U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship. She also finished in the top 32 in match play at the U.S. Women’s Amateur over the summer.

Smith shared the Minnesota state honor with Taylor Ledwein from New Prague, Minnesota.

