Husker golfer Kate Smith, with extra year of eligibility, aims for big finish

“I'm excited for how it will fit in my future,” she said. “I've always been very good at multitasking and doing things on the road or doing things at night, and I think graphic design has really been a good fit for that.”

Smith also won awards for her work in the classroom, including academic All-Big Ten (2018, 2019, 2020) and Big Ten distinguished scholar in 2020. Johnson said other golfers look up to Smith.

“Her work ethic is second to none, and her passion and love for the game is evident in everything she does,” Johnson said. “I believe the team can look at her and rally around her love for the game and her competitive nature.”

On the cusp of her final season at Nebraska, coming closer to her dream of a pro career, Smith continues to focus on getting better.

“For me, I guess it's just kind of the daily reassurance of ‘hey let's get better today,’ and that's kind of what we can control,” she said.

Smith said she is very grateful for the opportunity to continue to do what she loves at the place she loves.