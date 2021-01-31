Husker golfer Kate Smith, with extra year of eligibility, aims for big finish

LINCOLN — The expectations couldn’t be higher for Kate Smith.
One of the top golfers in Nebraska history — man or woman — will begin her last season as a Husker on Monday at the Trinity Forest Invitational in Dallas.
Smith hopes to be in contention to win Big Ten titles, as an individual and a team. The 2020 Fossum Award winner has the potential to compete for the NCAA title, too.
She was on track to earn an NCAA regional bid as a senior before the pandemic canceled the 2019-20 season. She decided to return to NU and take advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA.
Smith hopes to lower her stroke average, and she said there's more to learn from coach Lisa Johnson, who is beginning her second year as Husker coach, and the staff.
“I have improved a lot in my golf game each year that I've been at Nebraska, mostly because of the resources they provide, as well as the coaching staff,” Smith said. “So I knew that another year would make me a better golfer and probably help me become a little bit of a better person, as well.”
She and the staff are also preparing her for a professional career after graduation.
“Just talking a lot about what practice looks like at the next level, what competition is like at the next level, just make sure that she's really prepared once she graduates from college,” Johnson said.
Specifically, Johnson and associate head coach Chessey Thomas have been perfecting Smith’s golf course management, which Johnson said is a “constant learning opportunity for all players regardless of level.”
“We've also worked on short game quite significantly," Johnson said, "just improving the technique, the fundamentals and giving her a little bit more variety of shots around the green.”
Smith holds five school records, including career stroke average (73.45, 104 Rounds), season stroke average (72.18, 2020) and the lowest 18-hole, 36-hole and 54-hole scores. Despite all of those accomplishments, the 2020 first-team All-Big Ten pick remains "realistic" about her aspirations to go pro.
“You're really only as good as your last round, so you never know if you can keep getting better or if this is the best you're going to be,” she said. “I'm taking each day in stride. I just really enjoy playing the game, and I hope to continue to do that in the future.”
Most recently, the Minnesota native received an invite to the women’s amateur at Augusta National.
“I think receiving the invite to Augusta this spring was one of those moments, though, of like ‘oh wow, I am really achieving some of the goals that I never thought I would achieve,’ ” Smith said.
Golf runs in the family. Kate’s brother, Karter, played at Drake, and her father, Kris, is a PGA golf pro.
“It's a big moment for me and my family,” she said. “I think this is just like a level that none of us really fathom that I would get to play golf at. So very surreal.”
Because of the pandemic, Smith spent more time on the golf course this summer than ever.
“I think the COVID year has been really good for my game,” she said. “Golf has really been a safe place for us. So I've definitely practiced more in the last year than I ever have in my life. And I think that is showing, and if it doesn't show now, it'll pay off eventually.”
It paid off this summer when she won the Minnesota Golf Association women’s amateur for the second time and was named the association's women's co-player of the year.
Smith is a graphic design major, and she believes that the creativity involved in design work helps her see shots differently on the course. She hopes to continue that work while playing professionally.
“I'm excited for how it will fit in my future,” she said. “I've always been very good at multitasking and doing things on the road or doing things at night, and I think graphic design has really been a good fit for that.”
Smith also won awards for her work in the classroom, including academic All-Big Ten (2018, 2019, 2020) and Big Ten distinguished scholar in 2020. Johnson said other golfers look up to Smith.
“Her work ethic is second to none, and her passion and love for the game is evident in everything she does,” Johnson said. “I believe the team can look at her and rally around her love for the game and her competitive nature.”
On the cusp of her final season at Nebraska, coming closer to her dream of a pro career, Smith continues to focus on getting better.
“For me, I guess it's just kind of the daily reassurance of ‘hey let's get better today,’ and that's kind of what we can control,” she said.
Smith said she is very grateful for the opportunity to continue to do what she loves at the place she loves.
“I'm really happy to represent Nebraska in any way,” she said. “And from my freshman year, I just saw so many opportunities at this university, and I wanted to be able to finish my eligibility and say, ‘I have fully been a student-athlete at Nebraska, and I have done everything I could to be the best I could be here.’ ”