Husker hoops extends pandemic pause as Hoiberg, players test positive for COVID-19

LINCOLN - The Nebraska men's basketball team extended its pause of basketball activities at least another week as NU works through a dozen positive COVID-19 cases, including one for head coach Fred Hoiberg, who announced Sunday he'd tested positive on Friday and was experiencing symptoms.
In a note posted to Twitter, Hoiberg said he began self-isolating upon learning the news and his condition has improved in the last 24 hours.
"Our program has been hit hard over the last ten days and we are all trying to manage and get through it," Hoiberg said. "We are very fortunate to have a great medical team around us that is here to ensure the collective health and safety of our program. We have taken a pause from all basketball-related activities and will return only when it's absolutely safe to do so."
Hoiberg has a pacemaker due to a heart condition that led to open-heart surgery in the mid-2000s.
The Huskers have 12 members of the Nebraska basketball program - including seven players - who have currently tested positive for COVID and are in isolation or quarantine because of guideline laid out by the Centers for Disease Control. The sheer number of positive tests put NU in the rare red/red designation of the Big Ten's testing protocols, which triggers a mandatory pause of a week. Such a pause is much harder to achieve in football where the sheer number of personnel and athletes, tested daily, make the "red" team positivity threshold of 5% very hard to reach.
"Based on testing results through the latest round of testing, at least 30 percent of Tier 1 personnel has been confirmed positive in the last seven days," Nebraska's statement read.
NU will postpone at least two more games - vs. Minnesota this week and the Jan. 24 game at Iowa - as it deals with cases inside its program. The next game after that - Jan. 30 against Penn State - would be hard to play if Nebraska did not have enough players out of the Big Ten's 17-day sit-out rule. Center Yvan Ouedraogo - who tested positive Jan. 4 - would be out by Jan. 30. Depending on when players tested positive, others may not.
The Huskers have already missed games against Purdue, Illinois and Maryland.
NU's pause now is, to some extent, the result of having so few positive tests before the season, when only two players contracted COVID. The women's basketball team, by contrast, had the virus run through most of its team before the season.
Nebraska chose to postpone the Purdue game out of an abundance of caution after Ouedraogo's positive test, taking two days off. NU played the Jan. 10 game vs. Indiana, then announced a pause the following day, Jan. 11, that postponed the Jan. 13 Illinois game and later the Jan. 16 Maryland game.
Now, it will be at least a week - and perhaps two - before Nebraska, which has lost 22 straight Big Ten games, can play a game again.