Husker hoops extends pandemic pause as Hoiberg, players test positive for COVID-19

LINCOLN - The Nebraska men's basketball team extended its pause of basketball activities at least another week as NU works through a dozen positive COVID-19 cases, including one for head coach Fred Hoiberg, who announced Sunday he'd tested positive on Friday and was experiencing symptoms.

In a note posted to Twitter, Hoiberg said he began self-isolating upon learning the news and his condition has improved in the last 24 hours.

"Our program has been hit hard over the last ten days and we are all trying to manage and get through it," Hoiberg said. "We are very fortunate to have a great medical team around us that is here to ensure the collective health and safety of our program. We have taken a pause from all basketball-related activities and will return only when it's absolutely safe to do so."

Hoiberg has a pacemaker due to a heart condition that led to open-heart surgery in the mid-2000s.