EUGENE, Ore. — Nebraska junior Mayson Conner won the bronze medal in the high jump Friday at the NCAA championships.

Conner posted a personal record leap of 7 feet, 3 3/4 inches on his second attempt to take third in the event and earn first-team All-America honors.

The York graduate's jump ranks fifth in school history and made him NU's first men's high jumper to medal at the NCAA outdoor championships since 2010.​