Husker men's and women's hoops announces newcomers' jersey numbers

The newcomers to both the Nebraska men's and women's basketball teams have their jersey numbers.
MEN
CJ Wilcher — 0
Quaran McPherson — 3
Jackson Cronin* — 4
Bryce McGowens — 5
Sam Hoiberg* — 12
Keon Edwards — 23
Keisei Tominaga — 30
Wilhelm Breidenbach — 32
Oleg Kojenets — 33
*walk—ons
WOMEN
Jaz Shelley — 1
Allison Weidner — 3
Kendall Moriarty — 15
Tatiana Popa — 33
Alexis Markowski — 40
Kendall Coley (32) enrolled early and played last season but retained her freshman eligibility.
