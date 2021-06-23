 Skip to main content
Husker men's and women's hoops announces newcomers' jersey numbers
BASKETBALL

Husker men's and women's hoops announces newcomers' jersey numbers

Take a look back at the last five season of Nebraska men's basketball.

The newcomers to both the Nebraska men's and women's basketball teams have their jersey numbers. 

MEN 

CJ Wilcher — 0 

Quaran McPherson — 3

Jackson Cronin* — 4

Bryce McGowens — 5

Sam Hoiberg* — 12

Keon Edwards — 23

Keisei Tominaga — 30 

Wilhelm Breidenbach — 32

Oleg Kojenets — 33

*walk—ons 

WOMEN 

Jaz Shelley — 1 

Allison Weidner — 3

Kendall Moriarty — 15 

Tatiana Popa — 33

Alexis Markowski — 40 

Kendall Coley (32) enrolled early and played last season but retained her freshman eligibility. 

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

Tags

