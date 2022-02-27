 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Nebraska bowlers earn all-tournament honors as No. 3 Huskers win Big Red Invitational

  • Updated
  • 0

LINCOLN — A pair of Nebraska bowlers earned all-tournament honors as the No. 3 Huskers won the Big Red Invitational on Sunday.

Cassidy Ray finished third with a pinfall of 1,172, and Kayla Verstraete was fifth at 1,143, leading NU to its fifth tournament victory of the season. Emma Stull of Arkansas State finished first with a pinfall of 1,193.

Nebraska averaged 224.1 in its 62 matches, edging No. 1 McKendree (222.6). No. 7 Arkansas State (215.9) was fifth.

On Sunday, Nebraska defeated both McKendree and Valparaiso 4-2 in the best-of-seven series.

Nebraska will wrap up its regular season on March 18-20 at the Music City Classic in Smyrna, Tennessee.

0 Comments

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Surfers ride giant waves in Portugal's Nazare

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert