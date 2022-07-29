Brett Balak stepping down as Nebraska men's golf coach

Nebraska men's golf coach Brett Balak is leaving the Husker program after one season.
"I have made the decision to step away from my position as men's golf coach at the University of Nebraska," Balak said in a press release. "It is time for me to focus on my family and pursue other professional opportunities which allow me to spend more time at home and less time away on the road. It has been an incredible experience to coach the young men in our program here in Lincoln. I am extremely grateful to the administration and Nebraska Athletics for this opportunity. There is No Place Like Nebraska. Thank you!"
After serving as a Husker assistant for two seasons, Balak became Nebraska's 14th men's golf coach in June, 2021.
Prior to NU, he was the head coach of Nebraska Wesleyan for 18 seasons (1995-2013, where he led the Prairie Wolves to eight top-10 finishes at the Division III Championship — including the national title in 2006. He was honored as the 2006 Golf Coaches Association of America Dave Williams National Coach of the Year.