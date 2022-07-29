Brett Balak stepping down as Nebraska men's golf coach

"I have made the decision to step away from my position as men's golf coach at the University of Nebraska," Balak said in a press release. "It is time for me to focus on my family and pursue other professional opportunities which allow me to spend more time at home and less time away on the road. It has been an incredible experience to coach the young men in our program here in Lincoln. I am extremely grateful to the administration and Nebraska Athletics for this opportunity. There is No Place Like Nebraska. Thank you!"