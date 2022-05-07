Five Huskers win event titles at Ward Haylett Invitational

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Nebraska closed the regular season by collecting five individual event titles Saturday at the Ward Haylett Invitational.

Passmore Mudundulu and Ieva Turke swept the men's and women's long jump titles. Mudundulu jumped 23-7¼ to win the men's competition, and Turke leaped 19-9¾ to win the women's crown. Madison Yerigan won the women's high jump by clearing 5-9¼.

On the track, Joseph Clifford won the men's 400-meter hurdles in 53.84. Audrey Freyhof won the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 11:26.33.

The Huskers will return to action at the Big Ten outdoor championships Friday-Sunday in Minneapolis.​