Former Huskers Charlie Greene, Merlene Ottey to be inducted into Collegiate Athlete Hall of Fame

Former Nebraska track and field standouts Charlie Greene and Merlene Ottey are part of the inaugural class of inductees into the Collegiate Athlete Hall of Fame, which was announced Thursday.

The induction ceremony for the hall, which is for track and field and cross country athletes, will take place in Eugene, Oregon, on June 6, ahead of the NCAA outdoor championships. The 30 inductees in the first class were chosen solely based on their college accomplishments.

Greene, who died last month, was a six-time national champion for the Huskers, winning both the indoor 60-yard dash and the outdoor 100-yard dash in 1965, 1966 and 1967. He was a seven-time All-American and 11-time conference champion. A former world record holder in the 100-meter dash, Greene was a U.S. Olympian in 1968. He was a member of the gold medal-winning 4x100-meter relay team and added a bronze medal in the 100-meter dash.

Ottey won 14 individual national titles and was a 24-time All-American from 1980-84, helping the Huskers to indoor national championships in 1982, 1983 and 1984. She won four combined indoor and outdoor titles in 1981 and five in 1982. She earned six combined All-America awards in 1980, five in 1981 and seven in 1982. Greene was a nine-time Olympic medalist while representing Jamaica at six Olympics and Slovenia at one. She won three silver medals and six bronze medals.

Among the other athletes in the class are Jackie Joyner, Carl Lewis, Jesse Owens, Steve Prefontaine and Wilma Rudolph.