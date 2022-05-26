 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TRACK AND FIELD

Four Huskers qualify for NCAA track and field outdoor championships

  • Updated
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Four Husker women qualified for the NCAA outdoor championships with their performances at the NCAA West Preliminary Round on Thursday, giving Nebraska a combined seven qualifiers after two days at the meet.

Freshman Axelina Johansson qualified in the shot put after a throw of 58-7½ that placed her second at the regional.

Sophomores Maddie Harris and Mirta Kulisic will both compete in the javelin at nationals for the second year in a row. Harris finished third at the regional with a throw of 179-3, while Kulisic was ninth with a throw of 168-3.

Sophomore LaQwasia Stepney qualified for the NCAA meet in the long jump with a mark of 20-5¼ that placed her 11th at the regional.​

