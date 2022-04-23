 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TRACK AND FIELD

Four Huskers win titles on final day of Michael Johnson Invitational

Four Huskers won titles on the final day of the Michael Johnson Invitational on Saturday.

Axelina Johansson won the women's shot put with a throw of 58-4 that moves her into third place in school history.

In the men's shot put, the Huskers placed three in the top four. Maxwell Otterdahl won with a throw of 66-6¾ that places him fifth in school history. Alex Talley (62-8¾) was runner-up, and Kevin Shubert (60-9¼) was fourth.

Maddie Harris took the women's javelin title with a throw of 178-2 and has won all three outdoor meets she has competed in this season.

Audrey Freyhof won the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase in 11:28.60.

And in a runner-up finish, Jenna Rogers moved into a tie for third in school history in the high jump, clearing 6-2.​

