From Slovenia to Nebraska: Long journey leads two Huskers to be Big Ten's top doubles team

LINCOLN — It was long journey — figuratively and literally — for Husker tennis players Kristina Novak and Maja Makoric to get to where they are. And now, despite being over 5,000 miles from home in a place they hadn't previously known existed, that's the top doubles pairing in the Big Ten.

Both are from Slovenia, a country (population just over 2.1 million) that borders Italy, Austria, Hungary and Croatia. Their friendship — and shared language — has transitioned to the court.

This season is the first the two have been paired in doubles, but they took the conference by storm. Undefeated in league play and 11-1 overall, they’re the top seed in No. 1 doubles heading in the Big Ten tournament, which for NU starts at noon Thursday against Purdue.

Novak was the first to come the NU in 2019. Her arrival at school was the first time she’d seen Nebraska.

"It was a surreal experience," Novak said. "I had never seen a college campus in person before."

One year later, Makoric arrived on campus. And it was also her first time in Nebraska.

Novak and Makoric grew up a little over an hour from each other. Novak is from Radovljica, a town in northern Slovenia, and Makoric is from Dobrovo, a town in western Slovenia near the Italian border. And they knew each other from their playing days.

Then in her first year at NU, Novak mentioned Makoric to coach Scott Jacobson one day at practice, and the wheels began to turn with recruiting her.

Makoric had visited the U.S. previously to look at other colleges but didn't have the best experience, but when Novak reached out to her coming to Lincoln, it seemed like a good fit. Novak answered any questions she had, and soon Makoric was joining her fellow Slovenian in Nebraska.

"I was mostly looking that I will have somebody here," Makoric said. "It's a little bit easier to know somebody."

The two have become even closer in Lincoln. They do nearly everything together and share an apartment.

"We just knew each other from competing — we were friends, but not super close friends," Novak said. "Now we're here, and we're best friends. It all worked out perfectly."

Added Makoric of Novak: "24/7 with this girl."

A big advantage they say they have over their opponents is their communication on the court. While both speak fluent English, they speak Slovenian while playing.

"Nobody knows what we're saying," Novak said. "We can talk out loud without worrying about the other team hearing what we're saying."

Plus, Makoric said, the two have a special connection when playing together.

"Sometimes, I just know what she is going to do," Makoric said.

In addition to being the top doubles pairing, they are the top two Husker single players. Novak often plays in the No. 1 spot with Makoric at No. 2.

This does bring some added pressure for each.

In Slovenia — and most places outside of college — tennis isn't a team sport. While it's still played individually, the team's records are the primary goal in college, which has taken some adjustment for Novak and Makoric.

But they've already adjusted to quite a bit.

This week, the team's outcome in the league tournament is most important. Still, Novak and Makoric have one big goal in mind.

"Winning doubles," Makoric said.

