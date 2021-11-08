Hoiberg: 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' will continue to be played at Husker basketball games

LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska will continue to play what's often referred to as the Black national anthem before Husker basketball games, despite Gov. Pete Ricketts' objections.
Head men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg said Monday that he had talked with Husker Athletic Director Trev Alberts and women's head basketball coach Amy Williams about continuing to play "Lift Every Voice and Sing" at games. Hoiberg said the three of them have decided to continue the practice.
Last week, Ricketts criticized the practice as divisive. In a tweet, the governor said, "There is only one national anthem for the United States: It’s the Star Spangled Banner. It’s a symbol of our national unity and it’s the only anthem for America that should be played before Husker games."
Ricketts also tweeted, "If athletic programs are going to play other ‘anthems’ before games, what has historically been a moment of patriotic pride will become nothing more than a series of political gestures that will divide Nebraskans based on their identity rather than bringing us together."
Hoiberg, speaking at a press conference Monday morning, said the Huskers had begun playing the song last year to promote unity after the National Association of Basketball Coaches suggested it following the racial turmoil of that summer. In a statement, the group said the song is recognized as “one of the most cherished of the African American civil rights movement and is often referred to as the Black national anthem."
The university, Hoiberg said, will continue playing the song to "promote unity and inclusion."
Hoiberg said the university has "heard a lot of positive feedback and obviously a lot of negative feedback on it."
"In talking to Trev and talking to Amy, we have decided to continue on," he said. "We will change the format of it. The (national) anthem will be played first. We will clear the flag and then to promote unity and inclusion, we will play 'Lift Every Voice' after that."
Hoiberg said all Big Ten schools that stay out on the floor for the playing of the national anthem also played "Lift Every Voice and Sing."
"I’ve been really proud of our team the last couple years for using their platform to address issues that have been going on in our country and hopefully promote change," Hoiberg said. "But for us, we feel as sport, hopefully, we can help be an example. We have players from all over the country, all over the world, that have to come together and play for each other, and be one. ... And obviously, we need to be better in our country in that area."
Senior Husker forward Derrick Walker said in an interview Monday that playing the song is important to the players.
"When Coach told us that they want to take it away, I was honestly shocked, because it's just 'Why?' and 'Who does it affect?' " Walker said. "And when you hear this song, how does it make you feel? You can come out and support us and watch us play basketball, but the song — you hate the song. It’s still a reflection of us. And I feel like if you hate the song, you hate us."
Walker said Hoiberg is "innocent" and doesn't necessarily see the things that the members of the team go through, but he tries to understand and "lets us know that we're not alone and he has our back."
"Just with everything going on, especially over the last few years with just police brutality, the systemic racism and everything that people of color have been through — (continuing to play the song) is big for us," Walker said. "We've all come from different places, and to be told that there's only one right song for the nation now — I don't feel like that's right."
