Hoiberg: 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' will continue to be played at Husker basketball games

The university, Hoiberg said, will continue playing the song to "promote unity and inclusion."

Hoiberg said the university has "heard a lot of positive feedback and obviously a lot of negative feedback on it."

"In talking to Trev and talking to Amy, we have decided to continue on," he said. "We will change the format of it. The (national) anthem will be played first. We will clear the flag and then to promote unity and inclusion, we will play 'Lift Every Voice' after that."

Hoiberg said all Big Ten schools that stay out on the floor for the playing of the national anthem also played "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

"I’ve been really proud of our team the last couple years for using their platform to address issues that have been going on in our country and hopefully promote change," Hoiberg said. "But for us, we feel as sport, hopefully, we can help be an example. We have players from all over the country, all over the world, that have to come together and play for each other, and be one. ... And obviously, we need to be better in our country in that area."

Senior Husker forward Derrick Walker said in an interview Monday that playing the song is important to the players.