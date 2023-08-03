FREMONT, Neb. — Miu Takahashi never had been to the United States before getting connected with the Nebraska women’s golf program.

In two years, she’s become a mainstay in the Huskers’ lineup. She and Kelli Ann Strand are playing in next week’s U.S. Women’s Amateur.

It’s the friendships being made, the junior from Japan said Thursday, that are the most gratifying to the first foreign-born winner of the Nebraska Women’s Amateur.

“I'm just so happy to let everyone know about me here because I'm not from here,” Takahashi said. “People are so nice to me and I always like to thank everyone. So this is kind of like a gift to everyone I know.

“I’m so glad.”

In Thursday’s final round at Fremont Golf Club, Takahashi overcame a lost-ball quadruple-bogey and a double bogey on the front nine with a three-birdie, no-bogey back nine. She won by one stroke over Elkhorn North senior Julia Karmazin, who recently committed to Creighton.

Two strokes back were 2020 and 2021 champion Danica Badura of Aurora and Kansas sophomore Katie Ruge of Omaha.

Ruge led with four holes left before back-to-back bogeys and Takahashi’s surge.

Takahashi said she chose Nebraska over other schools because she liked the campus, the people and her coaches. Another reason, from her biography at Huskers.com: “Many people suggested Nebraska is a safe place.”

Through better course management, she said, she lowered her stroke average by more than four strokes from freshman to sophomore year. She won the Dale McNamara Invitational to be the Big Ten golfer of the week and set the Huskers’ scoring average record for a freshman at 73.49.

She went home for a month after the season.

“It was great to see my family and friends and I still have a swing coach back home,’’ Takahashi said. “I went to see him and he gave me some advice.”

It’s on to Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles, the revered site of the Women’s Amateur. NU assistant Matt Zedrick will caddy for her.

“I got confidence from this,’’ she said.

Miu Takahashi, Lincoln, 71-80-74—225; Julia Karmazin, Omaha, 78-75-73—226; Danica Badura, Aurora, 74-78-75—227; Katie Ruge, Omaha, 72-76-79—227; Sydney Taake, Papillion, 74-77-78—229; Lauren Thiele, Wahoo, 79-71-79—229; Eden Larson, Lincoln, 77-76-77—230; Madison Murnan, Omaha, 78-76-80—234; Elly Honnens, Lincoln, 78-82-76—236; Emily Krzyzanowski, Scottsbluff, 82-78-77—237; Emily Karmazin, Omaha, 78-79-80—237; Elly Speece, Omaha, 81-79-79—239; Isabella Elgert, Lincoln, 79-78-82—239; Jazmine Taylor, Omaha, 82-75-82—239; Olivia Lovegrove, Lincoln, 77-76-86—239; Emma Mullendore, Bellevue, 83-79-80—242; Brooke Bream, Lincoln, 86-74-87—247; Brooke Thiele, Wahoo, 83-82-83—248; Erica Lee, Omaha, 80-83-85—248; Cecilia Arndt, Columbus, 85-79-86—250; Izabella Pesicka, Omaha, 81-83-86—250; Allison Comer, Kearney, 77-76-WD; Nicole Hansen, Lincoln, 77-76-WD; Ashlyn Eden, Omaha, 77-83-WD;​