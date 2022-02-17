Injuries can't stop Nebraska's Jenna Rogers from jumping to top of Big Ten

LINCOLN — Foot injuries sidelined one of the nation’s best high jumpers during her first year at Nebraska. But in Year 2, she’s not just finding her footing, she’s racing up the charts.

Jenna Rogers’ injury can be traced to high school, and the concrete-like jumping surface at the state track meet in New Jersey. Year after year, every time Rogers left the ground, she’d hurt her foot. She wasn’t even going to take part in the state championships her senior year, but the competition was canceled by COVID-19 shutdowns.

When she got to Nebraska, a bone spur was discovered. But thanks to surgery, Rogers is pain free and healthy.

“It’s a blessing,” the redshirt freshman said. “I thank God every day that I am not injured. They’re past me.”

Now she’s taking the Big Ten — and country — by storm.

Last week, Rogers won the invite section of the Tyson Invitational with a personal-best 6-¾. That mark put her atop the Big Ten standings and is tied for eighth in Division I.

Those were the kind of results that drew Nebraska and high jump coach Dusty Jonas to Rogers, who broke state and national records her freshman year of high school.

“I had kind of been watching her for years,” Jonas said. “I mean I don’t know how you don’t. You have a girl who breaks the U.S. freshman record and that gets your attention.”

Rogers was not only an exceptional track and field athlete in high school, she was one of the best volleyball players in the state, too. She was also recruited to play volleyball in college.

But in the end, she chose her passion — high jumping.

One of the things she loves about the event is that when she has success, she knows it was because of the individual work she did. Same goes for when she fails.

“It’s all on me,” Rogers said. “I like to take credit for the things I do. But I also like to take the credit when things go wrong. There is no one to blame but me.

“That can be a lot sometimes, but I also love that.”

Rogers was named the Big Ten women’s field athlete of the week Wednesday. She said it was a special moment when she found out, and the first person she called was her dad.

“I don’t know if I deserve it because there is just a bunch of other great athletes that could have definitely gotten it over me,” she said. “I feel so grateful to have gotten it.”

Jonas had a different reaction when he learned of the award: “It’s about damn time.”

With the Big Ten indoor championship a week away, Rogers has high expectations for herself.

“The first goal really is to win a Big Ten championship,” she said. “The big one is to get the Nebraska record. It’s 6-3. I want to get that one.”

And Jonas has no doubt that Rogers will continue to improve.

“I have seen a lot less talented individuals jump a lot higher,” he said. “I think if she continues on the path that she is on, stays healthy and continues to progress physically and technically, you know she could very well end up on top of the podium at an NCAA meet.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.