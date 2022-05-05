Jeanne Sutherland promoted to head coach of Nebraska women's golf

Jeanne Sutherland, who spent last season as the Nebraska women's golf team's associate head coach, has been named the program's head coach.

Sutherland takes over for Lisa Johnson, who led the Huskers for three seasons. Johnson's husband, John Johnson, was recently named athletic director at Portland State.

Before coming to NU, Sutherland was coach at SMU from 2011-2021 and Texas A&M from 1992-2007. Her teams have made 18 NCAA regional appearances and four NCAA championship appearances.

"It is truly an honor to be named the head coach at Nebraska," Sutherland said in a press release. "I have spent the past season building relationships with our players, which should help us continue the success that Coach Lisa Johnson built in recent years. I want to thank Coach Johnson for giving me the opportunity to serve as her assistant and continue to do what I love most."

Nebraska tennis player Kristina Novak was named first-team All-Big Ten on Thursday.

Novak, a sophomore from Slovenia, posted a 16-4 record while playing No. 1 singles and a 19-6 record in doubles, which includes a 14-1 mark with partner Maja Makoric at No. 1 doubles.​