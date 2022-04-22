Kalynn Meyer is ‘rewriting' her story by transitioning to Nebraska track and field full time

On the front porch of a 135-year-old farmhouse just north of the Nebraska-Kansas border, there’s a pile of old shoes coated in dust and glory.

Blame windy spring days for the dust. Credit family tradition for the glory.

Andy and Peggy Meyer, both former Husker athletes, raised four extraordinary daughters on their farm outside of Superior. Trained them to compete in volleyball and basketball, discus and shot put.

Kalynn, the third Meyer daughter, became one of the best all-around athletes in Nebraska history. The only girl ever to earn World-Herald athlete of the year three times. But college has a way of demanding hard choices.

Kalynn could’ve thrown discus and shot, like her dad and older sisters. Instead, she chose to play volleyball for the Huskers, like her mom. Kalynn left her red Adidas throwing shoes on the porch and moved to Lincoln, where she endured a long, COVID-interrupted freshman year. In April 2021, she returned home for Easter, where Dad asked if she wanted to grab a discus and throw again.

“Just to kinda keep the wheels greased a little,” said Andy, a 1989 Superior grad who still owns the longest discus throw in state prep history (203-6).

Sure, Kalynn said. She slipped into her old throwing shoes, size 11½. The same ones in which she won heaps of high school gold medals. She walked to the large front yard, where Dad had built a concrete platform when she was 7.

Two years without competition could’ve rendered Kalynn rusty. Instead, she heaved the discus 50-60 yards across the greening grass. The motion that made Meyer one of America’s best teenage throwers hadn’t escaped her.

“You really haven’t skipped a beat,” Andy said.

When she packed up her red Chevy Silverado for the two-hour drive back to Lincoln, Kalynn made a decision that foreshadowed her future. She grabbed her old red shoes and threw them in the backseat.

Just in case.

A SMALL-TOWN NEBRASKA FAIRY TALE

Every once in a while, you stumble on a teenage superhero. A folk hero. A small-town fairy tale. An athlete so dominant, she almost looks out of place on a field or court full of classmates.

Kalynn Meyer was only 15 when I first visited her family farm in September 2017. I was writing about early recruiting in girls sports. I saw the discus ring in the yard. The shed where she practiced spiking volleyballs and basketball post moves — she documented her Mikan drills on a chalkboard.

At that moment, the world seemed at Kalynn’s fingertips. And yet, I could already sense the curse of her blessings.

What worked in small-town Nebraska wouldn’t work forever. The longer Meyer resisted specialization, the more she risked being good at everything and great at nothing. Eventually she had to choose one sport.

By 12th grade, 6-foot-3 Kalynn had accomplished so much, she couldn’t walk into a high school gym without attracting hundreds of eyeballs.

» Class C-2 state champion in volleyball and basketball.

» Three-time All-Nebraska in volleyball. Her 1,882 kills were the most ever in C-2.

» First all time in high school basketball rebounds (1,539) and 12th all time in scoring (2,021).

» Three-time all-class gold in discus and two-time in shot put. As a junior, her best discus throw was No. 1 in the country and second best in Nebraska history. She ranked second nationally in shot put. She surely would’ve added more all-class golds as a senior, but COVID ruined the track and field season.

“She reminds me a lot of Jordan Larson,” Husker volleyball coach John Cook said after Meyer graduated. “They're both from small towns and both have a sense of responsibility as role models for their communities.”

Cook noted something else about Meyer in June 2020: The opportunity to concentrate on just one sport in college should serve her well.

“We've found that the multisport athletes are a little behind at the start but then accelerate,” Cook said.

Meyer arrived on NU’s campus and began playing catch-up. COVID bumped the volleyball season to spring 2021, but the Huskers held a televised preseason scrimmage in an empty Devaney Center that fall. Meyer, playing with the starters, had six kills and two blocks.

“She doesn’t act like a freshman,” Cook said. “She’s athletic, she has a fast arm and she’s picked up our system quickly.”

According to her coaches, Meyer would’ve started if they’d had a real season. By spring, however, transfer Kayla Caffey had leaped Meyer on the depth chart. And Meyer was fighting mental fatigue.

The marathon 2020-21 volleyball season exhausted everyone in the sport, but especially a freshman multisport athlete experiencing her first year of college — and first year without real game competition.

“Mentally,” Kalynn said, “it was just getting hard to do the same thing over and over. Long days. Long practices. Not being home till 6 or 7 at night. I was just getting really burned out.”

Easter weekend, Meyer returned to Superior, took a few spins in the discus ring and grabbed her red shoes. Over the summer, she felt the urge to broaden her scope again. Maybe track and field. Maybe even basketball.

Meyer had grown up dominating one sport for 3-4 months, then cycling to the next sport. The routine kept her sharp and motivated. She missed diversity. She missed being in the heat of competition.

She came to a realization: “I don’t know if I can do this another 3-4 years. Just do this every single day. I was passionate, but I don’t know if I was that passionate, to just to be doing that. I needed to find something else.”

In the summer of 2021, Meyer expressed her feelings, and the volleyball coaches understood, granting their blessing to be a dual-sport athlete at NU. The second sport became clearer once Gary Pepin hired Justin St. Clair to coach discus and shot put. Both of Kalynn’s older sisters had worked with St. Clair at North Dakota State.

“Everybody was on board,” Meyer said, for her to bypass the beach volleyball season and join the track and field team in January 2022.

Caffey returned in the fall of 2021. So did Lauren Stivrins. Meyer’s volleyball playing time didn’t improve much.

She could’ve started at most Division I schools. But this was Nebraska. She wasn’t 6-5. She couldn’t vertical jump 30-plus inches. Another season on the sideline exacerbated her burnout. Meyer recorded just eight kills in two years as a Husker.

“A long two years,” Meyer said.

REWRITING THE STORY

In December, the Huskers fell one set short of a national championship. Meyer went home for Christmas, celebrated her 20th birthday (goodbye, teenager) and joined the track and field team.

Immediately, she received a warm welcome. “I’m so glad you’re back,” new teammates said. “You belong out here.”

In Meyer’s first meet, she heaved the shot put 50 feet, winning first at the Mark Colligan Memorial. A month later, Meyer got a dose of disappointment, stumbling to 18th at the Big Ten indoors.

That was the “breaking point,” Meyer said. She realized that one foot in two worlds wouldn’t work.

“I’m splitting my time into two different sports knowing that I could be so much greater in one of them — the throws. I didn’t have enough experience or time to dive deep into improving my technique.”

Truth is, even during her volleyball days, Meyer intended to return to track and field someday. She planned to pursue it professionally.

“My body type is ideal for a good thrower,” she said. “Long arms, long limbs. Having quick feet. That really helps for discus, especially.”

Meyer adored Husker volleyball. The winning culture. The home-court atmosphere. The locker room bonds. She wanted to be on the floor for match points at the Devaney Center — and at the Final Four. But she concluded she wasn’t going to be Lauren Stivrins or Jordan Larson. If she kept trying, it might derail her discus potential, too.

But how does a Nebraska native just walk away from a Husker volleyball scholarship? How many people — in Superior and across the state — had looked forward to seeing Kalynn Meyer play? To give up that dream, willingly and ultimately, required courage and humility.

Meyer had to press reset. “Rewrite my story in a way,” she said.

She reached out to the volleyball coaches first and told them how she felt — Cook asked her to sleep on it. The next day, she addressed her teammates and told them she was quitting. A pretty emotional experience, Meyer said.

“But I had a huge weight lifted off my shoulders after that.”

Kalynn doesn’t regret much, if anything. But she and her dad do question a recruiting fairy tale — the myth of multisport athletes. It’s true that versatility made Kalynn Meyer a high school legend. The best basketball player in Class C-2 doesn’t just give it up to focus on club volleyball.

But it’s also true that Meyer wasn’t quite ready for elite college volleyball. She hadn’t accumulated the reps of her All-America peers. And it probably cost her at Nebraska.

Twenty years ago, the Huskers might have nurtured Kalynn Meyer like a Nuckolls County corn crop. Focus on the fundamentals, let her develop for a couple of years, harvest her as a junior and reap the rewards. Now a national powerhouse doesn’t have to. Coaches don’t have to wait; they can visit the grocery store and pick out their next meal.

In January, as Meyer struggled to find her path, John Cook announced a new transfer addition: Penn State All-America middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord. A ready-made starter who enhances NU’s chances for a 2022 national title.

It wasn’t the main factor in Meyer’s decision to give up volleyball, she said. But it was a reminder of the challenges ahead.

“I knew I was going to be in the same position I was the previous two seasons.”

BACK IN THE DISCUS RING

On March 25, 1,100 miles from home, Kalynn Meyer stepped into a discus ring and felt something unusual: jitters.

“I don’t usually get nervous for competitions, but I was pretty nervous for that one. I’m sure everybody was thinking I have bad anxiety.”

The last time Meyer competed in discus, her signature event, was May 2019. The state track meet. Meyer broke the Nebraska meet record, 176-8.

This time, three years later at the Arizona State invitational, her first collegiate attempt traveled 150 feet. Ugh. Meyer rallied, climbing to 170 feet. That’s where she has hovered the past month as St. Clair, the NU throws coach, hones her technique.

“We’re looking down the road long term,” St. Clair said. “If you throw far right now, that’s great. But the goal is to have a technical model that you can count on, throw after throw. That might be a year away. That might be two years away. We are just at the starting stages.”

Like a seed of corn. Meyer’s long-term goals include Big Ten champion, national champion, world champion and Olympian. (She'll be on a track and field scholarship starting this fall.)

She’s tall, flexible, explosive and competitive. Meyer’s background in volleyball and basketball — her exposure to high-stress situations — gives her a mental edge under pressure.

She has all the tools, St. Clair said, to be “one of the elite of the elite.”

More than any specific sport, that’s what Kalynn Meyer has always pursued. The chance to be great. That’s what drove her to be a Husker volleyball player. That’s what prompted her to grab her favorite throwing shoes again last spring.

Those red mementos, worn through the heel fabric, moved from farmhouse porch to Chevy truck. Now they’re in her Lincoln closet, collecting dust again. Why? Because sometimes a teenage superhero must be willing to upgrade the story — and her style.

This spring, Meyer is sporting a new pair of throwing shoes. Still Adidas. Still size 11½. But a fresh color.

Bright orange.

