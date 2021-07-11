McKewon: Rob Childress is latest offseason change to Husker programs. And this one's likely to work

LINCOLN — Nebraska baseball coach Will Bolt had the contract extension, the $100,000 pay raise and probably the safest job in the athletic department. If his offseason approach after a Big Ten title and 34-14 record had boiled down to keeping the status quo, who would have batted an eye?
Bolt instead sent a jolt through the sport on a sleepy Sunday, hiring his former boss — and former Texas A&M coach — Rob Childress as a director of player development. That’s just a title, of course, but Childress — one of the best pitching minds and veteran of running a program — can augment the Huskers in a number of ways for as long as he’s here.
“I hope to help Nebraska baseball be a little bit better,” Childress said.
Out of the chute, Childress’ hire announced NU as a serious player, willing to upgrade its operation to swim with the SEC's and Big 12’s elite sharks.
The addition continued a trend, too, of the highest-profile programs at Nebraska making offseason changes to reach a higher standard. Nebraska basketball, coming off two seven-win seasons, had the most dramatic moves.
Coach Fred Hoiberg hired a new NBA-seasoned assistant (Nate Loenser) to focus on player development while moving defensive coordinator Doc Sadler to an off-court role where his tactical gifts are still used. Loenser’s job: Make players better shooters, passers, you name it.
Hoiberg hired a new strength coach, who also has pro basketball roots, and lead recruiter Matt Abdelmassih then added Shannan Lum as a recruiting coordinator whose specialty, the transfer portal, figures heavily in NU’s roster building. When Nebraska knew it was losing Dalano Banton, note how fast it addressed the spot.
In football — 16-28 since 2017 — Scott Frost chose to stand pat with his 10 on-field assistants. But he picked one of them — fiery Mike Dawson — to coordinate special teams with, again, an eye on developing players instead of finding magic schemes. Frost added longtime collegiate assistant Bill Busch to help with defense and special teams, and finally put in place a director of player development, Marcus Castro-Walker, who can be a sounding board for players.
Perhaps no sport overhauled its staff like Gary Pepin in track and field. After neither Nebraska’s men nor women finished higher than fourth in the Big Ten indoor or outdoor championships, cross country coach David Harris retired and Pepin replaced three additional staff members with coaches from other schools.
Will the changes work?
In football and basketball the next two seasons, they must. The programs are losing too many games.
Baseball and track are on different plateaus, aiming at different peaks. Ditto for Husker volleyball, which last year added Tyler Hildebrand as a $175,000-a-year associate head coach. He immediately went to work with setter Nicklin Hames, who will have to battle for her starting job this fall because the No. 1 recruit in the 2021 class, Kennedi Orr, is eligible.
Of course, not all change works. Bob Diaco didn’t. Frost’s decision to hire an off-the-field special teams analyst didn’t, either.
Childress seems likely to work. He knows every guy he’s working for, because they once worked for him.
“Whether that's just another set of eyes, whether that's scouting reports, video, on-campus recruiting, there's a lot of different hats to be worn," Childress said.
The Nebraska hat — last worn by Childress in the 2005 College World Series — will look good on him again.
More notes and thoughts around Huskerville:
Prediction: The men’s basketball team will surpass its season win totals in 2019-20 and 2020-21 before Christmas.
The Huskers won seven games in each season. Pencil in eight nonconference wins, based on the schedule NU released recently. Even with a 7-20 record in 2021, the Huskers had a better KenPom rating (109) than eight teams on this year’s slate — Kansas State (147), South Dakota (159), Sam Houston State (180), Idaho State (258), Western Illinois (290), Southern (308), Tennessee State (320) and Kennesaw State (335). And while Creighton had its best season ever, reaching the Sweet 16, the program lost all five starters, and a talented-but-new roster will likely have its first road test at a raucous Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Out of those nine games, Nebraska should win eight, given the amount of returning experience and the addition of Arizona State scorer Alonzo Verge as a fifth-year transfer.
How might things go in the Big Ten? Too early to say. But if Nebraska wins eight nonconference games, then wins eight league games, that might be an NIT berth.
Fans expect more of Hoiberg than the NIT, of course. Sadler, who could schedule nonconference wins with the best of them, got NU to three of those.
Appreciate Adrian Martinez’s Loyalty to Nebraska, Part Whatever: The Athletic’s Dane Brugler, one of the best NFL draft gurus, put out a preseason top 20 of senior quarterbacks. Leaving Martinez out — while placing Minnesota’s Tanner Morgan seventh and former Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan 14th — speaks to how damaged Martinez’s NFL stock has been by the past two seasons.
Some of the damage, of course, can be attributed to Martinez — he threw the interceptions and committed the fumbles. But in Brugler’s top 20, quarterbacks hail from Liberty, South Alabama, San Jose State, Brown, Louisiana and Jacksonville State. UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who has thrown for fewer yards and a lower completion rate in a similar offense, is fifth.
If Martinez left NU and sought a different school, which Husker fan could blame him? Instead, he chose to run it back with the Huskers, start a podcast for him and his teammates, become the face of name, image and likeness at Nebraska, and give the program a fighting chance in 2021. If Martinez left, for say Michigan State or Northwestern, the Huskers would be breaking in a new quarterback and bound for another losing season.
NU coaches owe No. 2 better pass-catching targets (the mission seems accomplished there), better play-calling (remains to be seen) and, if the team wins seven or eight games, a lot of credit.
Big Ten media days: We should learn this week which Nebraska players head to Indianapolis.
I’ll vote for Martinez, Cam Taylor-Britt and JoJo Domann, but an interesting fourth option would be receiver Samori Toure, who remains a pretty good advertisement for the football staff. An FCS All-American with options chose the Huskers in January. It might have been the move that helped keep Martinez in Lincoln, given Martinez’s affinity for Toure a few months after his addition.
Toure is a good recruiting story for Nebraska. If he leads the team in catches — which I anticipate — he’ll be even better.
NIL: The NCAA has botched the name, image and likeness issue six ways to Sunday, but after two weeks, the revolution seems … benign? The market is … modest?
NIL could bloom in a big way very soon, but until and unless the shoe companies get involved, Congress may look at the landscape and shrug. The NCAA may, too.
Prediction: The athlete who benefits most from NIL in year one will be Regan Smith, the Olympic swimmer who will attend Stanford in fall. When she does, she’ll likely have at least one gold medal. Her endorsement deals will be legitimate and lucrative. Wheaties box, here she comes.
