Nebraska bowling earns No. 2 overall seed at NCAA championships

Defending national champ Nebraska was named the No. 2 overall seed for the NCAA bowling championships on Wednesday.

The Huskers' quest for their 12th overall national title — and first back-to-back title since 2005 — will begin in Rochester N.Y. where NU will face Wilmington (Del.) University in the regional round. Other teams in the regional are Fairleigh Dickson and Sacred Heart.

The four regionals use a double-elimination format and will advance one winner from each to the National Collegiate Women’s Bowling Championship in Columbus, Ohio, on April 15-16.

The Husker bowling program (82-27) is the only program to qualify for every national championship since the NCAA sponsored bowling in the 2003-04 season.

Nebraska has won 11 national titles (IBC: 1991, 1995, 1997, 1999, 2001; NCAA: 2004, 2005, 2009, 2013, 2015, 2021) and has been runner-up four times.

