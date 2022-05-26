Nebraska high jumper Mayson Conner rediscovers joy in chasing new heights

LINCOLN – The sticky note above Mayson Conner’s bedroom door reminds him of the goal he’s chasing every day.

Conner, the Nebraska junior who will compete Friday as a high jumper at the NCAA’s West regional in Bentonville, Arkansas, hung the note on his wall last year. He measured from the ground to make sure it would hang at the correct height: 7 feet, 5 inches, 1.25 inches higher than his current personal best. He wrote “2.26” on the front, which is the same height in meters.

Practice is hard. The offseason drags. But neither is pointless, not as long as Conner knows why he’s working.

“Every time I walk out the door for practice, I have something I’m striving for,” Conner said. “Sometimes it can get monotonous almost, to practice all through the fall. To have that reminder, I think it kind of helps.”

Last winter, Conner says his lofty goals stole the joy from his sport. He caught COVID during the preseason, which kept him out for three weeks. When he returned, he allowed himself no slack.

He’d won Big Ten titles during the indoor and outdoor seasons as a freshman (he’s won four total at NU), and he felt pressure to top that performance as a sophomore. The difference between goals and expectations blurred. He checked other high jumpers’ meet results “religiously.”

Creighton outside hitter Jaela Zimmeran, Conner’s girlfriend, told him to break that habit.

“It's not about what those other people are doing,” Zimmerman told him. “It's just a battle with yourself.”

Conner was losing that battle to begin 2021. He failed to clear seven feet in each of his first five meets, including at the Big Ten indoor championships, where he finished sixth. He’d only missed that mark six times in the two years before that.

Nebraska high jumps coach Dusty Jonas said Conner’s rhythm was off. And according to Jonas, “the most important thing in any track event is rhythm.”

Jonas compared Conner to a slumping power hitter swinging for home runs. Conner was running too hard and missing his mark. The harder Conner ran, the less control he had over his jump.

“Things that are out of control don’t fly right,” Jonas said.

Conner took his shortcomings hard. Jonas said Conner looked “defeated” after bad jumps. Conner said he worried about how his supporters would perceive his performance.

“I was like, ‘My family just drove all this way to watch me jump, (6 feet, nine inches) or whatever,” Conner said. “Which is completely wrong. They didn’t care (how I jumped). I just needed to go back and have fun.”

Jonas figured the same. So last April, the week before NU traveled to the Fighting Illini Big Ten relays, he summoned Conner for a private practice. Jonas lowered the bar to five feet.

“Easy.” Jonas said. “Just getting a rhythm so you don’t even think about it.”

If Conner’s jump looked good, Jonas would move the bar up. If it didn’t, he’d move it down. If Conner could clear the five-foot bar by two feet, Jonas reasoned, why couldn’t he clear the seven-footer?

They tried about 40 jumps – “over and over,” Jonas said. By the end, Conner said he remembered what a takeoff was supposed to feel like. He trusted himself again. And the next weekend at Illinois, he jumped 7 feet, 2.5 inches, his highest mark in nearly two years.

Conner continued that momentum into the summer. He cleared 7 feet, 2 inches at four of his next five meets, including at the NCAA outdoor championships, where he took third while matching his personal best of 7 feet, 3.75 inches.

“I think he just kind of broke out of a rut,” Jonas said. “I was a high jumper for a long time, and some days, things just click. And I think maybe that day, something clicked in a good way for him.”

Almost one year, later, Conner is still chasing the sticky note above his doorframe. He’s been stuck on 7 feet, 3.25 inches since his freshman year. He’s jumped that exact height four times in three seasons at Nebraska. He’s clipped the bar at 7-4. And Conner’s jumps are still not a perfect science.

He finished 13th at the NCAA indoor championships this year, the worst NCAA finish of his career. He failed to clear seven feet at three straight meets in April.

The difference now is Conner knows how to manage those disappointments. He still checks opponents’ scores – he knew the Big 12 results before Jonas – but only out of curiosity. He keeps a journal with notes on practices, performances and Jonas’ tips. Different advice works on different occasions, Conner said.

The most important instruction: Jumping is supposed to be fun.

Conner said he took track too seriously last season, and it hurt his performance.

Not this year.

“It just goes back to having fun with it,” Conner said. “Dusty tells us all the time: ‘If you're trying super hard, you're probably doing something wrong. You can't let your body just do what it does.’”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.